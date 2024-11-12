BISSELL Pet Foundation Achieves Record-Breaking Year in 2024

Nearly 100,000 Pets Adopted and More Than 75,000 Spayed/Neutered Amid Unprecedented Demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday giving season kicks off, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF), one of the nation's leading animal welfare organizations, has released its 2024 End-of-Year Impact Report, highlighting a record year of lifesaving efforts for dogs and cats across the United States and Canada. Covering the period from October 23, 2023, to September 24, 2024, this report emphasizes the foundation's innovative programs and their expanded their impact through adoption events, spay/neuter initiatives, and rapid disaster response in a year marked by increased demand for urgent pet care and adoption.

Key Achievements to Date in 2024:

Nearly 100,000 Pets Adopted – Through four national Empty the Shelters events and emergency campaigns, BPF facilitated 95,989 adoptions, setting a record for the organization. The large-scale events drew national attention, changing the perception of shelter pets and spotlighting the urgent need for adoption.

– Through four national Empty the Shelters events and emergency campaigns, BPF facilitated 95,989 adoptions, setting a record for the organization. The large-scale events drew national attention, changing the perception of shelter pets and spotlighting the urgent need for adoption. Breaking Barriers in Spay/Neuter Access – BPF's groundbreaking Fix the Future™ program spayed/neutered 75,000 pets this year, providing free services to both community-owned and shelter pets to reduce the risk of overcrowding and euthanasia in shelters. This initiative is the nation's largest nonprofit high-volume spay/neuter contract veterinarian program in the U.S., utilizing a network of more than 285 relief veterinarians.

– BPF's groundbreaking Fix the Future™ program spayed/neutered 75,000 pets this year, providing free services to both community-owned and shelter pets to reduce the risk of overcrowding and euthanasia in shelters. This initiative is the nation's largest nonprofit high-volume spay/neuter contract veterinarian program in the U.S., utilizing a network of more than 285 relief veterinarians. Leading Crisis Response – BPF's Animal Incident Management (AIM) team rapidly mobilized to rescue and transport pets from disaster zones, cruelty cases, and puppy mills. Notable responses included efforts spanning Hurricane Helene through Hurricane Milton, with more than 1,200 pets rescued to date. This number continues to rise as ongoing efforts help move pets to safety.

"2024 was our most impactful year yet, but it's only the beginning," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "As more pets face dire situations, the need for rapid response and adoption grows. We are proud to lead the charge in lifesaving efforts, but we cannot do it alone. We urge supporters to donate, as 100% of contributions go directly to saving pets."

As the giving season approaches, BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to double its impact through a $200,000 donation matching campaign, active through December 31, 2024. 100% of every donation goes directly to pets in need—with no funds allocated to executive salaries or administrative costs.

For more information or to donate, please visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves Pets™. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

