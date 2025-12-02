BISSELL Pet Foundation Releases 2025 End-of-Year Impact Report, Celebrating a Year of Lifesaving Progress for Shelter Pets Nationwide

More than 1.1 million pets impacted across spay/neuter, adoptions, transport, and crisis response

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On this Giving Tuesday, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is celebrating the power of generosity with the release of its 2025 End-of-Year Impact Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary lifesaving efforts made possible by donors, shelter partners, veterinarians, and volunteers across the country. Covering October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2025, the report reflects significant progress in spay/neuter access, adoption support, transport, and crisis response as shelters continue to face persistent overcrowding and limited resources.

View the full 2025 End-of-Year Impact Report here: www.bissellpetfoundation.org/news/2025-impact-report/

"Giving Tuesday is one of the most important days of the year for shelter pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Shelters are still facing tremendous challenges, but this report shows what's possible when people come together for animals. Every pet saved, every transport, every surgery, and every adoption happened because of the compassion of our donors and partners. We are deeply grateful for everyone who helped make this year of impact possible."

Earlier this year, BPF celebrated an important milestone – one million pets impacted through its programs – and the momentum continued throughout 2025, with demand for lifesaving services increasing across the country.

2025 Impact Highlights:

Expanding Access to Spay/Neuter Nationwide Through Fix the Future ® : BPF's Fix the Future ® program completed 195,360 spay/neuter surgeries, continuing its role as the nation's leading nonprofit high-volume spay/neuter initiative. By breaking barriers to veterinary access, the program is helping reduce shelter intake and prevent unnecessary euthanasia.

78,263 Adoptions Through Empty the Shelters ® : Through national and emergency Empty the Shelters ® events, BPF helped 78,263 pets find loving families this year. Reduced-fee adoption events provided critical relief for overcrowded shelters and ensured thousands of dogs and cats, including seniors, large-breed dogs, and bonded pairs, found their second chances.

Responding to Pets in Crisis Through Animal Incident Management ® : BPF's Animal Incident Management ® (AIM) team provided rapid response to natural disasters, shelter emergencies, and cruelty cases across the country, including: Texas flooding, where nearly 100 at-risk pets were moved to partner shelters Kentucky shelter damage, helping evacuate pets after severe storm destruction A large-scale cruelty case in Tennessee, assisting nearly 200 dogs in urgent need

BPF's Animal Incident Management (AIM) team provided rapid response to natural disasters, shelter emergencies, and cruelty cases across the country, including:

The AIM team also expanded disaster-preparedness partnerships to 26 communities in 16 states, strengthening safety nets for future emergencies.

7,622 Pets Transported to Safety and New Beginnings: Through ground and air transport, BPF moved 7,622 pets from overcrowded shelters to organizations with higher adoption demand – one of the most effective ways to save pets facing euthanasia for space.

298 Medically Vulnerable Pets Received Critical Care: Through Grateful Pet and RescueLove ® , BPF funded treatment for 298 pets needing urgent medical care, from orthopedic surgeries to emergency procedures. These programs give medically vulnerable pets the second chance they deserve.



In honor of Giving Tuesday, all donations made today will be tripled up to $200,000, offering supporters the opportunity to help even more pets in need. Following Giving Tuesday, all gifts will be doubled through December 31.

As always, 100% of donations directly support pets, with no funds used for executive salaries, fundraising, or administrative costs.

Supporters can help save pets this season at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate.

