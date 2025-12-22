Bit Digital Announces Appointment of Amanda Cassatt to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies, today announced the appointment of Amanda Cassatt, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Serotonin, to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026.

Cassatt previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Consensys, the leading Ethereum software company, building the infrastructure, tools, and protocols that power the world's largest decentralized ecosystem, where she helped shape early market narratives around Ethereum and its ecosystem. Serotonin is a services company for institutions and startups in the blockchain and crypto industry and has played a central role in introducing blockchain technologies to mainstream audiences.

The Company noted that Cassatt brings experience across digital assets, institutional adoption, and product strategy at a time when Bit Digital continues to expand its presence in Ethereum and AI infrastructure. Her perspective is expected to support the Company's focus on productive digital asset strategies and compute-driven business models.

"I look forward to supporting the mission of making Ethereum and AI compute accessible to the public markets," Cassatt said. "I appreciate Bit Digital's thoughtful, long-term approach to the assets and infrastructure that matter most for the future."

"Amanda's experience sits directly at the intersection of Bit Digital's strategic priorities," said Sam Tabar, Chief Executive Officer of Bit Digital. "She brings a deep understanding of digital assets, infrastructure, and how emerging technologies are communicated to institutional audiences. As the market increasingly differentiates between speculative exposure and productive digital infrastructure, her perspective will be a valuable addition to the Board."

With the addition of Cassatt, Bit Digital continues to strengthen its corporate governance and long-term strategic alignment as it executes on its Ethereum and AI-focused growth strategy.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital is a publicly traded digital asset platform focused on Ethereum-native treasury and staking strategies. The Company began accumulating and staking ETH in 2022 and now operates one of the largest institutional Ethereum staking infrastructures globally. Bit Digital's platform includes advanced validator operations, institutional-grade custody, active protocol governance, and yield optimization. Through strategic partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, Bit Digital aims to deliver exposure to secure, scalable, and compliant access to onchain yield. Bit Digital also holds a majority equity stake in WhiteFiber (Nasdaq: WYFI), a leading AI infrastructure provider and HPC solutions. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

