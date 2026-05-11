Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Appointment of Daniel Kennedy as Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a publicly listed Strategic Asset Company focused on Ethereum strategies and AI/HPC infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Daniel Kennedy as Head of Investor Relations.

Daniel Kennedy is a former board member, advisor, and director of publicly listed digital asset, fintech, and AI infrastructure companies. He succeeds Cameron Schnier, who has served as Bit Digital's Head of Investor Relations since 2022 and will transition to a strategic advisor role at Bit Digital while continuing to lead investor relations for WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI).

Kennedy brings experience across capital markets and investor relations, combining institutional market expertise with knowledge of digital assets, blockchain infrastructure, and AI/HPC markets, alongside a track record of translating complex industry developments into clear market communications.

Kennedy's experience aligns with Bit Digital's strategic focus and is expected to support the Company's ongoing shareholder engagement and communications efforts as it expands its digital asset and AI infrastructure initiatives.

"No company in the digital asset and AI infrastructure space has been more consistently ahead of the curve than Bit Digital. It's an honor to join a team of visionaries dedicated to building the Ethereum strategy, rails, and AI infrastructure upon which the future of finance will rely," Kennedy said.

"Daniel's capital markets experience and understanding of digital infrastructure come at an important time for Bit Digital," said Sam Tabar. "As we continue scaling our Ethereum strategies and AI-focused initiatives, his experience will support our efforts to communicate the Company's strategy, value, and long-term objectives to investors."

Kennedy's appointment comes as Bit Digital continues to expand its leadership team and execute on its Ethereum and AI-focused initiatives as one of the few publicly traded Strategic Asset Companies with exposure to both Ethereum infrastructure and AI/HPC assets.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is a Strategic Asset Company (SAC) focused on active participation in Ethereum infrastructure and controlling equity exposure to AI/HPC infrastructure through its majority ownership stake in WhiteFiber (NASDAQ: WYFI). The Company purchases and stakes ETH to generate protocol-native yield and participates directly in the Ethereum network. Bit Digital allocates capital with a focus on long-duration, foundational infrastructure and disciplined balance sheet management. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.