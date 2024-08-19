Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Binding Term Sheet with New HPC Customer Representing a More Than $700 Million Revenue Opportunity Over Five-Year Term

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York, announced today that it has signed a binding term sheet with Boosteroid Inc. ("Boosteroid"), a new customer for its high-performance computing ("HPC") business.

Key Highlights

Initial Agreement : Upon signing a master service agreement ("MSA"), Boosteroid will place an initial purchase for a starting quantity of GPU servers with a five-year service duration. Bit Digital's entry into a MSA is conditioned upon further diligence of Boosteroid, customary legal and business reviews, internal approvals, and execution of an acceptable MSA.

: Upon signing a master service agreement ("MSA"), Boosteroid will place an initial purchase for a starting quantity of GPU servers with a five-year service duration. Bit Digital's entry into a MSA is conditioned upon further diligence of Boosteroid, customary legal and business reviews, internal approvals, and execution of an acceptable MSA. Revenue Impact : This initial order is expected to generate approximately $13 million in revenue to Bit Digital over the five-year term, or approximately $2.6 million per year.

: This initial order is expected to generate approximately in revenue to Bit Digital over the five-year term, or approximately per year. Scalability : Bit Digital will provide Boosteroid with options to draw down additional servers in multiples of 100, up to a total of 50,000 GPU servers within five years after signing the MSA, depending on their deployment plans. The entire 50,000 GPU deployment represents an aggregate revenue opportunity to Bit Digital in excess of $700 million over the five-year term, depending on the deployment plan and subject to market conditions.

: Bit Digital will provide Boosteroid with options to draw down additional servers in multiples of 100, up to a total of 50,000 GPU servers within five years after signing the MSA, depending on their deployment plans. The entire 50,000 GPU deployment represents an aggregate revenue opportunity to Bit Digital in excess of over the five-year term, depending on the deployment plan and subject to market conditions. Technology and Deployment: The initial purchase includes GPU-servers based on AMD EPYC 4th Gen CPUs and RX7900XT GPUs, customized by ASUSTeK Computer Inc. ("ASUS") and AMD for Boosteroid. Deployment is planned across a network of more than 10 data centers in the U.S. and Europe . The initial deployment is scheduled to begin over the next two to three months.

Sam Tabar, Bit Digital's CEO, commented: "We are excited to expand our HPC business and provide mission-critical computing solutions to Boosteroid, a customer in a new end-market for our HPC offerings. We are impressed with Boosteroid's business model and look forward to supporting their ambitious growth plans. We aim to deliver exceptional service quality and execution, laying the foundation for a long-term and growing partnership between our companies."

Ivan Shvaichenko, Founder and President of Boosteroid, commented: "This collaboration between Boosteroid and Bit Digital enhances our existing partnerships with AMD and ASUS, creating a powerful synergy that will drive us toward our goal of becoming the leader in the global cloud gaming market. By leveraging the advanced computing power provided by Bit Digital and the cutting-edge technology from AMD and ASUS, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to millions of users worldwide. This partnership not only strengthens our GPU-based infrastructure, already one of the widest in the world, but also sets the foundation for long-term innovation and growth within the cloud gaming industry."

About Boosteroid

Boosteroid is the world's third-largest cloud gaming provider, following Microsoft and Nvidia. With a GPU-based infrastructure network spanning 22 data centers and 10 more expected to launch by the end of 2024, Boosteroid serves over 5.7 million users across Europe, North America, and South America. It partners with major brands like Google for cloud gaming on Chrome OS, and collaborates with Microsoft, Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips, Sharp, etc. Boosteroid uses custom hardware solutions designed by ASUS, AMD, and other companies tailored specifically for their platform.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a sustainable platform for digital assets and artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure headquartered in New York City. Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. The Company has established a business line, Bit Digital AI, that offers infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or bitcoin hash rate may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Actual operating results will vary depending on many factors including network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities, the status of our miners, and other factors.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.