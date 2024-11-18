Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (the "Company"), a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York City, today announced its unaudited financial results for the Third Quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

Total revenue was $22.7 million for the Third Quarter of 2024, a 96% increase compared to the Third Quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by the commencement of our high performance computing services ("HPC") business.





Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2024

The Company earned 165.4 bitcoins during the Third Quarter of 2024, a 59% decrease from the prior year. The decline was primarily driven by a reduction in block rewards following the halving event in April 2024 and by an increase in network difficulty, and partially offset by a 104% increase in the Company's operational hash rate.





. The Company earned 161.9 ETH from native staking in the Third Quarter of 2024.





mining fleet was approximately 2.4 EH/s as of . Approximately 88% of our fleet's run-rate electricity consumption was generated from carbon-free energy sources as of September 30, 2024 . These figures are based on data provided by our hosts, publicly available sources, and internal estimates, demonstrating our commitment to sustainable practices in the digital asset mining industry.





actively staked in native staking protocols as of . On August 19, 2024 , Bit Digital announced that it had signed a binding term sheet with Boosteroid Inc. ("Boosteroid"), the world's third-largest cloud gaming provider. Upon signing a Master Service and Lease Agreement ("MSA"), Boosteroid will place an initial purchase for a starting quantity of GPU servers with a five-year service duration. Bit Digital will provide Boosteroid with options to draw down additional servers in multiples of 100, up to a total of 50,000 GPU servers within five years after signing the MSA, depending on their deployment plans and subject to market conditions. The entire 50,000 GPU deployment represents an aggregate revenue opportunity to Bit Digital in excess of $700 million over the five-year term. Bit Digital announced it had executed the MSA with Boosteroid on November 4, 2024 . The Company finalized an initial purchase order with Boosteroid for a starting quantity of 300 GPUs that are expected to generate approximately $4.6 million of revenue over the five-year term. The Company anticipates additional deployments through the end of 2024 and throughout 2025.





Subsequent Events

On October 14, 2024 , Bit Digital announced the acquisition of Enovum Data Centers ("Enovum") for a total consideration of CAD $62 .8MM (approximately USD $46MM based on a CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.73). The acquisition was completed on a debt-free basis, with a normalized level of working capital acquired, funded by approximately CAD $56 million of cash and approximately 1.62 million share equivalents issued solely to key management who rolled-over a significant portion of their existing ownership in Enovum. The transaction closed on October 11, 2024 . The acquisition vertically integrated Bit Digital's HPC operations with a 4MW Tier 3 datacenter in Montreal that is fully leased to a plurality of colocation customers. It also provided Bit Digital with an expansion pipeline of over 280MW and an experienced team to lead the development process. Immediate term plans include bringing approximately 8MW online by the end of 2Q 2025 for approximately USD $50MM of capex. The Company expects run-rate, colocation EBITDA for the Enovum business to exit 2Q25 at approximately USD $13MM based on that development schedule. Bit Digital may also place its own GPUs at those sites, which could significantly increase EBITDA per MW. The Company is tentatively planning to bring an additional 20MW online by year-end 2025. However, development plans will be contingent on firm customer demand and financing options.





, Bit Digital purchased 42 H200 GPU servers (336 GPUs) for approximately . Those servers were subsequently deployed in for internal purposes and future client deployments. On November 14, 2024 , Bit Digital executed term sheets with two new customers. The first deal provides for Bit Digital to supply the customer with 512 H200 GPUs for a period of at least six months, representing an approximate $5.0 million contract value for Bit Digital over the initial six-month term. The MSA has been executed with this client and an initial two server purchase order has been fulfilled and revenue generation has begun on those units. The remainder of the deployment is expected prior to year-end 2024. Under the second deal, Bit Digital will supply a separate customer with 576 H200 GPUs for a twelve-month period, representing a total contract value of approximately $10.1 million over the term. The Company will provide additional details on the deployment schedule upon the execution of MSAs and purchase orders.





[1] This figure excludes digital assets invested in a third-party managed fund. [2] Adjusted EBITDA refers to earnings before interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense ("EBITDA") adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and / or non-recurring items. See disclosure about Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 25 below. [3] "BTC equivalent" is a hypothetical illustration of the value of our digital asset portfolio in bitcoin terms. BTC equivalent is defined as if all non-BTC digital assets, comprised of ETH and USDC, were converted into BTC as of June 30, 2024, and added to our existing BTC balance. Conversion values are found using the closing price on coinmarketcap.com. Our digital asset portfolio excludes digital assets invested in a third-party managed fund.

Management Commentary

"The maturation of our HPC business was a defining theme this quarter. We expanded our GPU cloud client base with the addition of Boosteroid and strengthened our team with critical hires, including a new CTO, Head of Revenue, and key talent in sales and engineering. In October, we closed the acquisition of Enovum, further enhancing our HPC capabilities and positioning us to scale quickly to meet growing demand. We believe these investments lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth and set the stage for a robust future.

Our mining business faced anticipated headwinds during the first full quarter post-April halving. Record-low hash prices and seasonal electricity rate increases resulted in compressed mining margins. We intentionally refrained from capital investments to upgrade our fleet to date in 2024, and the impact from legacy miners operating during the third quarter was a drag on our results. The upcoming conclusion of a hosting contract, along with legacy mining rigs at that site, presents an ideal opportunity to replace older units with newer models to reduce our production costs. While we will continue to evaluate mining investment on a case-by-case basis, our primary focus remains on scaling our HPC business, which we believe offers the greatest potential for long-term value creation.

We are committed to expanding our client base, growing our data center footprint, and developing a comprehensive software stack to enhance customer acquisition, retention, and margin growth. We are confident that this strategy will drive sustained value and better serve our long-term goals compared to short-term hash rate growth. With these strategic moves, we are more confident than ever in our direction and excited for the transformative growth that lies ahead. We continue to expect to reach our $100 million run-rate revenue target for our HPC business by the end of 2024."

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a global platform for high-performance computing ("HPC") infrastructure and digital asset production headquartered in New York City . Our bitcoin mining operations are located in the US, Canada, and Iceland. For additional information, please contact [email protected] or visit our website at www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

