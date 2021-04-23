Bit Digital to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference on April 27, 2021

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or "Company"), one of the largest listed Bitcoin mining companies globally, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, which is being held virtually on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

Bit Digital's executives will be participating and will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Bit Digital, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or Sam Tabar at [email protected].

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the highest operating hash rates (or computing power) among all US listed bitcoin miners and expanding. The current operations are in the United States, Canada and China. For additional information, please visit www.bit-digital.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

