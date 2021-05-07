BIT Mining Limited to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) ("BIT Mining Limited" or the "Company"), a leading cryptocurrency mining enterprise, formerly known as 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI), today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, May 10, 2021.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to encompass the whole cryptocurrency value chain. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation and mining machine manufacturing. The company has significant and growing deployed Bitcoin mining machine capacity, owns three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined power capacity of 435MW and the entire mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company has also entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 7-nanometer cryptocurrency mining machine manufacturer— "Bee Computing", completing its vertical integration, making it self-sufficient while also strengthening its competitive position.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

