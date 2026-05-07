Court Validates the Three-Ring Impressions Model, Finding Armstrong's False Online Accusations Caused Lasting Harm

MIAMI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Experts AI announced that its co-founder, Sameer Somal, a testifying expert witness, helped secure a $2.8M federal judgment for Kevin O'Leary against Benjamin Armstrong, founder of Bitboy Crypto.

Pictured from left to right: attorney Jeffrey Neiman, expert witness Sameer Somal, Kevin O’Leary, and attorney Brandon Floch following trial in Miami Federal Court.

In March 2025, Armstrong published a series of online posts making false and serious accusations against Mr. O'Leary, including claims that he had paid millions to conceal his involvement in a 2019 boating accident. Armstrong then posted Mr. O'Leary's private cell phone number publicly. Hundreds of unwanted calls followed. The harassment has not stopped. Today, Mr. O'Leary spends an estimated $200,000 per year on additional personal security because of what Armstrong chose to publish.

Mr. O'Leary was represented by Neiman Mays Floch & Almeida PLLC, a Florida trial firm that handles complex commercial litigation and high-stakes defamation matters. The case was led by attorneys Jeffrey Neiman and Brandon Floch. The Court ultimately denied the defendant's motion to set aside the default judgment, reinforcing the strength of the evidentiary record.

The damages award relied on expert testimony provided by Sameer Somal, who is also the CEO of Blue Ocean Global Technology. After reviewing the three-ring impressions model authored by William Choslovsky of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and Mr. Somal, the Court found that "Expert Sameer Somal, using reliable and acceptable methodologies, quantified the reputational damages". The Court awarded $750,000 for emotional distress and $2,000,000 in punitive damages after finding that Armstrong had acted with actual malice.

Mr. Somal's testimony also explained the permanence of internet content, noting that Mr. O'Leary will likely be required to address this false narrative for the rest of his life. He testified that an eighteen-month rehabilitation campaign will be required to mitigate ongoing harm.

Mr. O'Leary has long held that his reputation is the foundation of everything he does. His work with investors, media organizations, and business partners, and the livelihoods of more than twenty families, all depend on it. This ruling recognized that.

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SOURCE Legal Experts AI