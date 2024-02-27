BitChute Launches FreeSpeak Fund to Support Free Speech Advocates Worldwide, Starting with Julian Assange

News provided by

BitChute

27 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitChute, the leading platform for free speech and uncensored content, proudly announces the launch of the FreeSpeak Fund, a dedicated initiative aimed at championing the fundamental right to free expression. Committed to upholding the rights that all humanity is entitled to, BitChute believes inalienable rights should be inviolate. The FreeSpeak Fund pledges 10% of BitChute's revenues to support individuals embroiled in legal battles concerning free speech issues.

Continue Reading
BitChute
BitChute

Julian Assange, the renowned journalist and publisher known for founding WikiLeaks, has been a prominent figure in the fight for transparency and government accountability. Assange has been fighting extradition to the United States for over a decade, facing charges related to the publication of classified documents that exposed government misconduct. His work, including the publication of evidence of war crimes in Iraq, has sparked global debate and led to significant revelations about the actions of governments worldwide.

"People like Assange are part of the solution - not the problem," said Ray Vahey, Founder of BitChute. "He is a journalist, and any absence of investigative journalism is what puts the system at risk." Amy Peikoff, Chief Policy Officer of BitChute, added, "Julian Assange is being made an example of, for doing precisely what Thomas Jefferson thought a free press should do: for serving as a check against government overreach and corruption."

BitChute remains steadfast in its dedication to providing a platform where all voices and viewpoints can be heard without fear of censorship or reprisal. The FreeSpeak Fund is another step in furtherance of BitChute's mission to defend and uphold the principles of free thought and expression worldwide.

Furthermore, BitChute extends an invitation to other platforms, including X and Rumble, to join the FreeSpeak Fund in supporting individuals facing legal challenges due to their commitment to free speech. By uniting with other platforms, BitChute aims to create a powerful coalition dedicated to safeguarding this essential human right.

For media inquiries, please contact 373550@email4pr.com 

About BitChute:
BitChute is a video service provider which puts creators first, and facilitates and advances, to the maximum extent possible, our users' exercise of their fundamental rights. Founded in 2017 by Ray Vahey and Rich Jones, BitChute has remained committed to fighting hate through debate, rather than resorting to algorithmic manipulation or censorship.

SOURCE BitChute

Also from this source

BitChute Users and Content Creators Everywhere Can Now Monetize on Newly Released PayChute Platform

BitChute Users and Content Creators Everywhere Can Now Monetize on Newly Released PayChute Platform

BitChute, the leading alternative video hosting platform dedicated to free speech and viewpoint neutrality, is thrilled to announce the launch of...
BitChute Unveils New Video Series: "WTF is Going On?" - A Deep Dive into Unraveling Media Narratives

BitChute Unveils New Video Series: "WTF is Going On?" - A Deep Dive into Unraveling Media Narratives

BitChute, the foremost alternative video hosting platform dedicated to free speech and viewpoint neutrality, is thrilled to announce the launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.