BitChute Users and Content Creators Everywhere Can Now Monetize on Newly Released PayChute Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BitChute, the leading alternative video hosting platform dedicated to free speech and viewpoint neutrality, is thrilled to announce the launch of PayChute, a groundbreaking monetization platform.

PayChute offers an array of powerful tools that empower content creators, public intellectuals, and influencers to unlock their earning potential and engage with their audience in new ways. The platform includes subscription-based models, enabling creators to offer exclusive content to their most dedicated fans. Creators can set their subscription tiers and rates, giving them full control over their earning potential. One of the standout features of PayChute is the ability for viewers to tip or ChatBomb creators spontaneously. This feature fosters a direct and supportive relationship between creators and their audience.

ChatBomb is PayChute's dynamic chat feature which enhances supporter and viewer engagement. With ChatBomb, viewers can pay to ask questions at any time within PayChute communities and—coming soon!—on creators' BitChute livestreams. During livestreams, ChatBomb questions will be featured at the top of the recently introduced Rants & Raves chatbox, ensuring that they are seen and addressed promptly.

Subscriptions, tips, and ChatBombs are given to creators in the form of PayChute tokens. Purchasing tokens in batches allows users to minimize transactions fees and maximize privacy, all while enjoying the flexibility to tip and ChatBomb the creators of their choice according to their own budgets and the value they receive.

Ray Vahey, the creator behind both BitChute and PayChute, shared his inspiration for the platform, saying, "I created PayChute as a means of escaping the constraints of biased funding platforms. With PayChute, creators have the autonomy to produce content without external influence, ensuring authenticity and alignment with their artistic vision. At BitChute, we are committed to providing a censorship-free environment where free speech and creative expression thrive. PayChute is the next step in that journey."

PayChute is set to redefine the landscape for content creators, offering them a new and dynamic way to monetize their content and engage with their audience. BitChute invites content creators to explore the opportunities that PayChute presents and take control of their content monetization.

About BitChute:

BitChute is a video service provider which puts creators first, and facilitates and advances, to the maximum extent possible, our users' exercise of their fundamental rights. Founded in 2017 by Ray Vahey and Rich Jones, BitChute has remained committed to fighting hate through debate, rather than resorting to algorithmic manipulation or censorship.

