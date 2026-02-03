Bitcoin Meets Commerce: Wirex and Chimera Wallet Bring Bitcoin spending to 80M+ Merchants

Wirex BaaS delivers non-custodial card issuance, IBAN banking rails, and DeFi yield infrastructure — enabling Chimera to launch globally in weeks, not months

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced it is powering the launch of the Chimera Card — a Bitcoin-funded debit card that brings practical, everyday Bitcoin spending to users worldwide.

Wirex BaaS: One Integration, Complete Infrastructure

Wirex BaaS delivers non-custodial card issuance, IBAN banking rails, and DeFi yield infrastructure — enabling Chimera to launch globally in weeks, not months

Through a single API integration, Chimera Wallet gains access to Wirex's complete BaaS stack:

Non-Custodial Card Issuance — Virtual and physical debit cards that let users spend while maintaining full control of their assets. Includes seamless Apple Pay and Google Pay integration.

— Virtual and physical debit cards that let users spend while maintaining full control of their assets. Includes seamless Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. EUR & USD IBAN Accounts — Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity for seamless fiat on/off ramping across 30+ countries.

— Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity for seamless fiat on/off ramping across 30+ countries. Unified Balance Management — Real-time stablecoin -to-fiat conversion at point of sale, with zero prefunding requirements.

— Real-time -to-fiat conversion at point of sale, with zero prefunding requirements. DeFi Yield with Enterprise Controls — Integrated yield opportunities on idle balances with full compliance and risk management.

"Our BaaS platform exists so that innovators like Chimera can focus on building great products instead of navigating payment infrastructure complexity," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "With a single integration, Chimera gets non-custodial cards, banking rails, and DeFi — everything needed to launch a world-class Bitcoin spending experience globally. That's the power of full-stack BaaS."

Rapid Global Deployment

By leveraging Wirex BaaS, Chimera avoids the complexity of building payment infrastructure from scratch — no separate card issuers, banking partners, or compliance frameworks to manage. The result: a debit card accepted at 80+ million merchants worldwide, with users maintaining self-custody of their Bitcoin throughout.

The Chimera Card is a natural extension of our vision to make Bitcoin usable in everyday life without compromising self-custody," said Simone De Gaspari, Chimera Chief Strategy Officer. "By enabling direct wallet-based funding and pairing it with global debit cards acceptance, we're giving users a transparent way to spend Bitcoin while remaining in control of their assets.

Key Features of the Chimera Card

Direct wallet -based funding via Bitcoin or the Lightning Network

-based funding via or the Lightning Network Global acceptance at any merchant accepting debit and credit cards worldwide

Truly self-custodial, with card balances held fully onchain with private keys managed by the end users — eliminating commingling risk and providing protection in the event of issuer insolvency

Bitcoin -to-fiat conversion at prevailing market rates with transparent pricing

-to-fiat conversion at prevailing market rates with transparent pricing Permanent 1.5% transaction fee for pre-order customers (vs. 2% standard), with zero monthly and top-up fees for life

Travel-friendly FX rates and ATM access for global spending

The card also features seamless Apple Pay and Google Pay integration for contactless payments, along with travel-friendly FX rates and ATM access for global spending.

Pre-Orders Now Open

Pre-orders for the Chimera Card are now open for a limited time. Customers who reserve their card during the pre-order period will receive permanent fee protection. Both virtual and physical cards are expected to be available by the end of Q1 2026.

Reservation link: https://chimerawallet.com/card-reservation/

Pre-order fee: 20 CHF

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About Chimera Wallet

Chimera Wallet is a next-generation Bitcoin wallet focused on usability, transparency, and real-world functionality. Built on Bitcoin's VTXO technology, Chimera enables users to manage their Bitcoin, fund everyday spending through an integrated Visa card, access gift cards, and participate in referral programs — all within a single interface. Chimera Wallet is designed to bridge native Bitcoin infrastructure with practical financial tools, making Bitcoin easier to use in everyday life without unnecessary complexity. For more information, visit chimerawallet.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875902/Wirex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5749770/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex