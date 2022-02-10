Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee opens recruitment for up to four new committee members

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin Association for BSV, the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain and digital currency, today announces that the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee (TSC), an industry-led standards organisation for the BSV ecosystem, has opened recruitment for up to four new committee members to contribute to the development of technical standards.

The TSC is seeking to recruit individuals with a passion for and experience with governance, strategic planning, stakeholder engagement and relationship building, research compliance and finance to broaden the expertise of the committee and support the delivery of its overarching strategy to promote technical excellence and enhance interoperability across the BSV ecosystem.

Each committee member will have four primary responsibilities: to administrate the standardisation processes; support the growth of the TSC; expand the committee's global presence; and act as a mentor and sponsor for the working groups that are responsible for writing the specifications of the proposed technical standards.

TSC committee members serve in a voluntary capacity and are elected to a three-year renewable term. The role entails several benefits for both personal and career development, including the opportunity to support initiatives pertinent to the members' business, expanding professional networks, developing corporate governance skills and learning best practices from other industries.

Individuals interested in applying are asked to complete the online application form and submit any supporting documentation such as such as a resumé or CV no later than the deadline of 11:59pm UTC on March 11, 2021. Applications received after the deadline and submissions that fail to address the selection criteria questions will not be considered.

The TSC was established to professionalise the development of Bitcoin technology in order to support major enterprise use and accelerate global adoption. It works to promote technical excellence and enhance interoperability across the BSV ecosystem through standardisation. The committee aims to facilitate industry participation and representation in the development of global standards that will promote technical excellence and enhance interoperability across the BSV ecosystem.

Earlier this month, the TSC advanced its first technical standard to the recommended stage – a standardised format for Merkle proofs – the final stage for technical standards, after seeing sufficient adoption across businesses in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem.

To find out more, visit tsc.bitcoinassociation.net today.

Commenting on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association for BSV Founding President Jimmy Nguyen said:

"Since its formation, the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee has continued to demonstrate the value it brings to the BSV ecosystem in professionalising the development of Bitcoin technology for business and crucially, ensuring that the innovation that the technology represents is compatible, interoperable and useful. I would strongly encourage individuals with the skillsets being sought and an interest in contributing to the development of BSV to consider applying, both for their own personal and professional development, as well as for the benefit of the growing BSV ecosystem."

Also commenting, Chair of the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee Steve Shadders said:

"The announcement of the recruitment for four new members for the Bitcoin SV Technical Standards Committee is an exciting time, as it gives us the chance to bring new talent and fresh perspectives into a quickly maturing setup. Being a committee member is a unique opportunity, facilitating interaction with individuals and businesses from all corners of BSV and providing an inside look at the innovation and development occurring across all of the various industries that comprise the wider ecosystem. Speaking from personal experience, my time with the committee to date has been immensely rewarding from both a personal and professional standpoint, and I look forward to welcoming our new cohort of committee members into the fold later this year."

