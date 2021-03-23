Bitdefender Named a Top Player for Advanced Persistent Threat Protection by Radicati Group

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, has been named a "Top Player" in the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market Quadrant by the analyst firm Radicati Group. In its first year participating in the Market Quadrant analysis, Bitdefender placed well above numerous prominent cybersecurity companies due to key features and capabilities of its APT prevention, detection and response solutions as well as its strategic vision for future direction.

The Radicati Group's Market Quadrant report ranks organizations based on the functionality of their solutions as well as customer support, professional services and pricing. As a "Top Player", Bitdefender GravityZone and Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR) were recognized for effectively providing advanced cybersecurity capabilities including endpoint security, extended detection and response (XDR), patch management, encryption, email security, threat intelligence management and reporting, forensic analysis and more, with flexibility to meet the needs of organizations of all sizes.

"It is essential organizations incorporate solid threat prevention along with advanced detection and response capabilities as persistent malicious attacks rise and threats like zero-days become more frequent," said Sara Radicati, president and CEO, The Radicati Group. "Bitdefender effectively combines an array of solutions including endpoint security, endpoint detection and response, XDR, MDR as well as patch management, encryption, and email security, to guard against advanced threats."

Zero-day threats and persistent malicious attacks are becoming a growing concern for not only large enterprises, but organizations of all sizes. Bitdefender's recent investigation into APTs as a Service demonstrates how even smaller organizations are targeted by sophisticated attacks, and how an endpoint protection platform and endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools can protect any size organization against advanced adversaries.

Mostafa Mabrouk, Corporate Information Security Manager, Magrabi Hospitals and Centers, explains, "We chose Bitdefender MDR because it provides us with comprehensive endpoint control, detection, forensics, reporting, and protection. We were impressed with the in-depth expertise and knowledge of the security analysts staffing the Bitdefender MDR security operations center. Also being able to view all the security components from a single console—from malware removal to sandboxing to quarantine to logs and more—was highly valuable to us."

"In today's increasingly complex threat landscape, it is more important than ever for organizations of all sizes to have a strong security program that consists of attack prevention solutions in addition to detection and remediation," said Chris Brazdziunas, senior vice president, product and services engineering at Bitdefender. "Bitdefender's market-leading solutions successfully stop attacks and increase cyber resilience by countering advanced threats before they penetrate the organization, no matter where they emerge: on endpoints, in the network or in the cloud."

Bitdefender's distinction as a Top Player in APT Protection builds upon its recent recognition as a Top Player in Endpoint Security by The Radicati Group and four "Best Protection" awards in enterprise and consumer cybersecurity solutions by the independent testing firm AV-TEST.

