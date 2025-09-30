Bite Stream Secures Funding from NewSpring Capital

Bite Stream, Bite Investments' flagship software platform, strengthens its position as a leader in private market innovation

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bite Investments, a top provider of technology solutions for the alternative investments sector, today announced that they have secured $25 million in strategic growth capital from NewSpring Growth, NewSpring Capital's dedicated growth equity strategy investing in fast-growing, industry-transforming technology companies.

The funding represents a significant milestone in Bite Investments' goal to streamline the investor experience and democratize access to alternative investments. With this new investment, the firm will continue to scale its technology platform, further expand its team, and enhance services for asset managers and investors globally.

Bite Investments' flagship product, Bite Stream, is an end-to-end, modular platform that provides a single, cloud-based hub for managing every stage of the investor journey. The solution streamlines investor onboarding and investor communication, offering a singular portal for limited partners and retail investors alike to view all of their holdings in one place. Bite Stream has proven to be an essential and intuitive tool for clients to fundraise and manage investors. As the amount of global AUM within private markets continues to grow rapidly worldwide, Bite Stream hopes to usher the industry into a new age of automation within alternative asset management.

Point solutions are the past. Retailization and innovation define the future.

Private markets have long depended on siloed, legacy systems that hinder innovation and restrict growth. Bite Investments is addressing this by providing a single platform solution that unifies the investor and manager experience. NewSpring's strategic growth capital will accelerate this strategy, enabling Bite Investments to close critical gaps in the private markets technology landscape and deliver greater efficiency, transparency, and access.

"Bite Investments reflects the kind of forward-looking innovation that aligns perfectly with NewSpring's investment strategy," said Jonathan Brassington, Advisory Partner, at NewSpring Capital. "Their integrated platform is redefining how private markets connect investors and managers, making the industry more transparent, scalable, and accessible. We are proud to partner with Bite Investments' team to accelerate their global growth and help shape the future of alternative investments."

"We're delighted to have secured the support of NewSpring," said William Rudebeck, Co-Founder and CEO of Bite Investments. "Throughout the process, we prioritized finding a partner who brought more than just capital, helping Bite Investments on its journey to become the leading investor software solution for the alternative asset management industry. NewSpring is led by highly successful serial entrepreneurs and operators who have driven digitization in innovative companies across the software and tech-enabled services industries for over 25 years. NewSpring deeply understands both asset and wealth management, recognizes the strength of what we have created, and sees the potential of our integrated services to foster real innovation in private markets."

"Our journey over the past 15 years has been about building a business that truly understands the complexities of alternative investments," added Henry Talbot Ponsonby, Co-Founder of Bite Investments. "This funding marks the start of an exciting new chapter where we accelerate innovation, deepen our product offerings, and strengthen our global reach to better serve our clients and the market as a whole. With this funding, we are advancing our vision to combine proven expertise, modern technology, and a service model created by alternative managers, for alternative managers, to truly redefine investor engagement."

Bite Investments was advised by Piper Sandler as financial advisor and Paul Hastings as legal counsel.

NewSpring was advised by Baker Tilly on financial matters, KPMG on tax matters, and Cozen O'Connor for legal counsel.

About Bite Investments

Bite Investments is a global financial technology company providing innovative and scalable software solutions to the ever-expanding alternative asset and wealth management industry. Bite's SaaS platform, Bite Stream, offers end-to-end solutions designed to simplify and streamline the entire investment process, from fundraising and investor relations to reporting and data management. With a commitment to security and efficiency, Bite Investments is trusted by leading alternative asset and wealth managers, fund administrators, and a range of other investment professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.biteinvestments.com.

About NewSpring

For more than 25 years, NewSpring Capital has partnered with founders and management teams in the lower-middle market, providing capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to help businesses scale. With over $3.5 billion in assets under management and more than 250 investments completed, we bring operational experience and investment expertise to build market-leading companies in sectors where we can combine deep market insight with a repeatable, informed approach, such as technology, healthcare, business services, consumer, and industrials. Through five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt, we tailor our approach to each company's stage and goals, always with a focus on sustainable growth. As specialists in the lower-middle market, we support growth that leads to more predictable outcomes. At NewSpring, we are as invested in your outcome as you are.

