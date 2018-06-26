BitForex Launches Its Own Coin and Future Contracts Consecutively, Becoming the World's First One-Stop-Shop for Crypto-Traders

NEW YORK, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2018, BitForex underwent a complete brand upgrade. At that time, it ranked number 63 on CoinMarketCap. One month later, in June, it jumped to the top 10 on the same ranking of crypto-asset exchanges, proving to be the fastest growing crypto-asset exchange in the world.

Previous bear markets made Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies suffer a considerable decrease in their market value. Under those unfavorable circumstances, high-quality crypto-asset trading platforms were launched. Before the BNB (Binance Coin) appeared, a hundredfold of other coins surged. There was a series of exchange platform currencies rising one after another, and crypto-investors injected strong investments in those coins. At the end of that fierce competition of global exchanges, in late June 2018, the long-established exchange BitForex announced that it will issue its own coin in July, becoming the world's first 'one-stop-shop' for crypto-asset users offering on its platform: Cryptocurrencies, Tokens, and Derivatives!

Leading exchanges have been directly affected by the current shrinking market conditions. Consequently, the revenue of those trading platforms' coins has declined, offering very limited room for growth. With strategic partnerships, launching of its coin, and the addition of derivatives on its trading platform, BitForex creates a huge potential for its forthcoming BF Token.

As mentioned, BitForex is also launching the world's first digital-based financial derivatives one-stop service in mid-July 2018. It will diversify digital financial derivative products such as futures and options contracts, creating its cryptocurrency derivatives ecosystem, solving the problem of crypto-asset owners' financing difficulties. BitForex will reward its users through transaction mining among other mining models in place on its platform, which is a very generous revenue sharing model.

In short, BitForex will not only issue BF Tokens using the transaction mining model in July, it will also launch the world's first one-stop service for crypto-assets. We believe that relying on the solid foundation of BitForex, the potential of BF Token is immeasurable.

