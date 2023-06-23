Bitget Becomes the First Major Exchange to Support USDT on Kava Blockchain

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform , is excited to be the first in the industry to announce the support of the deposit and withdrawal of U.S. dollar-pegged Tether tokens (USDT) on the Kava blockchain. This integration aims to offer Bitget's strong community access to the world's most widely used stablecoin while leveraging the innovative capabilities of the Kava network.

Tether, the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to, has chosen Kava, a layer-1 blockchain renowned for its scalability and speed, as the latest platform to launch USDT. The Kava network, founded in 2018, stands out with its co-chain design, combining the flexibility of the Ethereum virtual machine with the speed, low transaction fees, and interoperability of the Cosmos software development kit. This unique architecture enables users to leverage Cosmos' "zones" feature in the Kava protocol. Recently, Kava successfully launched its "Kava 13" mainnet update, enhancing security, scalability, functionality, and speed.

"We are thrilled to support the integration of USDT on the Kava blockchain, granting our users access to the world's most trusted stablecoin," stated Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Kava's unique blockchain architecture and its remarkable track record of four years with zero security issues make it an ideal platform to protect the interests of USD₮ users. Together with Tether, we aim to reshape the future of decentralized finance and foster an inclusive ecosystem that benefits users worldwide."

As the first exchange to incorporate this upgrade, Bitget further solidifies its commitment to expanding its crypto ecosystem and providing users with a diverse range of trading options. The integration of KAVA-USDT joins the list of 9 other chains already included on the platform: TRX, ETH, BSC, HT, Arbitrum One, SOL, Optimism, MATIC & AVAX-C. Bitget's decision to support the deposit and withdrawal of USDT on multiple chains is a testament to the platform's continuous effort to stay at the forefront of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of its community.

As a leading derivatives crypto platform, Bitget continues to innovate and diversify its product offerings beyond derivatives. The support for USDT Tether on Kava adds another layer of stability and accessibility to Bitget's trading ecosystem, enhancing the overall trading experience for its users. Bitget's dedication to delivering seamless, secure, and user-centric services remains at the core of its mission.

For further information and updates on Bitget's support for USDT Tether on Kava and related developments, please visit the official announcement.

