Bitget Becomes the First Major Exchange to Support USDT on Kava Blockchain

News provided by

Bitget

23 Jun, 2023, 07:15 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget, top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, is excited to be the first in the industry to announce the support of the deposit and withdrawal of U.S. dollar-pegged Tether tokens (USDT) on the Kava blockchain. This integration aims to offer Bitget's strong community access to the world's most widely used stablecoin while leveraging the innovative capabilities of the Kava network.

Continue Reading
Bitget Becomes the First Major Exchange to Support USDT on Kava Blockchain
Bitget Becomes the First Major Exchange to Support USDT on Kava Blockchain

Tether, the company operating the blockchain-enabled platform tether.to, has chosen Kava, a layer-1 blockchain renowned for its scalability and speed, as the latest platform to launch USDT. The Kava network, founded in 2018, stands out with its co-chain design, combining the flexibility of the Ethereum virtual machine with the speed, low transaction fees, and interoperability of the Cosmos software development kit. This unique architecture enables users to leverage Cosmos' "zones" feature in the Kava protocol. Recently, Kava successfully launched its "Kava 13" mainnet update, enhancing security, scalability, functionality, and speed.

"We are thrilled to support the integration of USDT on the Kava blockchain, granting our users access to the world's most trusted stablecoin," stated Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget. "Kava's unique blockchain architecture and its remarkable track record of four years with zero security issues make it an ideal platform to protect the interests of USD₮ users. Together with Tether, we aim to reshape the future of decentralized finance and foster an inclusive ecosystem that benefits users worldwide."

As the first exchange to incorporate this upgrade, Bitget further solidifies its commitment to expanding its crypto ecosystem and providing users with a diverse range of trading options.  The integration of KAVA-USDT joins the list of 9 other chains already included on the platform: TRX, ETH, BSC, HT, Arbitrum One, SOL, Optimism, MATIC & AVAX-C. Bitget's decision to support the deposit and withdrawal of USDT on multiple chains is a testament to the platform's continuous effort to stay at the forefront of industry trends and meet the evolving needs of its community.

As a leading derivatives crypto platform, Bitget continues to innovate and diversify its product offerings beyond derivatives. The support for USDT Tether on Kava adds another layer of stability and accessibility to Bitget's trading ecosystem, enhancing the overall trading experience for its users. Bitget's dedication to delivering seamless, secure, and user-centric services remains at the core of its mission.

For further information and updates on Bitget's support for USDT Tether on Kava and related developments, please visit the official announcement.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with futures trading and copy trading services as its key features. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL. According to Coingecko, Bitget is currently a top 5 futures trading platform and a top 10 spot trading platform.

For more information, visit: Website  |  Twitter  |  Telegram  |  LinkedIn  | Discord

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2129306/Bitget_Becomes_First_Major_Exchange_Support_USDT_Kava_Blockchain.jpg 

SOURCE Bitget

Also from this source

Bitget Becomes the First Major Exchange to Support USDT on Kava Blockchain

Bitget Launches New Martingale Strategy Empowered by AI

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.