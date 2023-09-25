Bitget: Leading the Charge in European Cryptocurrency Exchange Services

News provided by

Bitget exchange

25 Sep, 2023, 01:22 ET

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With growing interest and investments in cryptocurrencies, Bitget, a major digital exchange, is progressing well in Europe, known for efficiency, advanced features, and secure trading.

Europe Investments

In recent years, Europe has seen a big shift in fintech, especially crypto and blockchain. Despite a 59% fintech investment drop in the Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) region from H1 2022 to H1 2023, crypto remains strong. Finch Capital's "European Fintech Landscape" report highlighted France and Germany as crypto and blockchain investment leaders in H1 2023.

In H1 2023, the UK's crypto industry was 28% of all fintech transactions; the Netherlands exceeded this with a notable 35%, showing a strong presence of blockchain and crypto in fintech. Notably, France and Germany maintained strength, with 29% and 27% of fintech transactions involving crypto and blockchain.

Bitget: Trusted Name in Crypto

Bitget is a top crypto exchange, ensuring excellent services and smooth trading with various crypto offerings.

  1. Bitget Price: Bitget provides real-time price observations for over 12,000 cryptocurrency assets, including BTC price;ETH price;BNB price;DOGE price;XRP price, allowing users to track cryptocurrency prices easily.
  2. How to Buy Crypto Easily: Bitget offers a user-friendly platform for"how to buy Bitcoin" securely with no fee.
  3. Bitget Academy: Bitget Academy offers guides, practical tips, market updates for understanding crypto markets, news, and trading strategies, speeding up trading learning.
  4. Bitget API: Bitget Crypto API enables developers for program trading, data integration, copy trading, and tailored solutions.
  5. Bitget Calculator: Crypto Calculator compares cryptocurrency values and accurately converts specific tokens to fiat currency.

Bitget's Impressive Presence in the European

In Europe's growing crypto scene, Bitget is a top choice for enthusiasts and traders. Its user-friendly platform, security commitment, and leveraged trading draw a large user base, securing a significant market share in Bitget France and Bitget Germany.

Bitget stays ahead in Europe's crypto market by being proactive and adaptive. With a friendly interface, varied cryptos, tight security, and great support, it leads the exchange arena. Bitget is set to provide cutting-edge crypto services across Europe, reinforcing its leadership.

SOURCE Bitget exchange

Also from this source

Major Upgrade to Auto-Invest Bot: Portfolio Set to Begin a New Chapter

Bitget Marks Its 5th Anniversary with Comprehensive Guide on Signals in Cryptocurrency Trading

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.