Bitly Enters Estimated $1.9 Billion Landing Page Market with New Pages Product Launch

The new product is an evolution of the company's Link-in-bio offering, driven by market opportunities and customer demand for seamless conversion solutions

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading Connections Platform, announced the launch of its latest product: Bitly Pages. This comprehensive and user-friendly tool empowers businesses to create customizable, mobile-friendly landing pages that drive meaningful results. Bitly Pages is an evolution of the company's Link-in-bio tool and enhances its Connections Platform by offering businesses a centralized solution to create, share, and convert end-to-end customer connections. Bitly will also continue to invest in its Link-in-bio offering as part of the company's full landing page solutions.

Bitly Pages was developed to meet market and customer demand for building landing page tools that will further enhance the company's end-to-end customer connections solution. Bitly's customers, from small businesses to enterprises, can now generate links and QR Codes at scale that point to personalized, interactive landing pages. With the landing page market valued at $490 million in 2022 and projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2032, Bitly is strategically positioned to help businesses close the loop on customer engagement with its innovative and user-friendly suite of tools.

"Our customers generate tens of thousands of links and QR Codes daily, but they need a seamless way to go beyond engagement and understand the demand at the other end of the click or QR Code scan," said Kelsey Stevenson, CPO, Bitly. "With Bitly Pages, our customers can create engaging landing pages in seconds which allows them to convert leads and optimize every customer touchpoint, all within the Connections Platform."

Bitly Pages helps businesses achieve higher engagement and conversion rates by offering deeper insights into consumer interactions. By understanding how users engage with their landing pages, businesses can make data-driven improvements, ensuring that every connection created, whether through a link, QR code, or now through a landing page conversion, is optimized for better performance.

With this latest addition to its Connections Platform, the company continues its mission to empower businesses of all sizes to connect with their audiences in more meaningful ways. With offerings like branded links, custom QR Codes, landing pages, and analytics, businesses can deliver critical notifications, information, and experiences to their audiences, strengthening connections and driving business outcomes.

For more information on Bitly Pages and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://bitly.com/pages/products/pages .

