Bitpanda Technology Solutions launches a SaaS product for Banks, Fintechs and other platforms

Providing access to 20+ million customers via its existing partners, Bitpanda Technology Solutions is launching its software-as-a-service offering globally.

Bitpanda Technology Solutions empowers banks, brokers, fintechs and online platforms to rapidly offer trading and investment services for asset classes such as Crypto , Stocks/ETFs, Precious Metals and Commodities to their end customers.

As part of this newly expanded offer, Bitpanda's partners will be able to gain access to their extensive range of European licences across 30+ countries.

VIENNA, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitpanda , the leading European digital asset platform, is excited to announce the launch of Bitpanda Technology Solutions , the most scalable Investing-as a-service infrastructure available in Europe and globally. Already serving 20+ million customers with its initial White Label API, Bitpanda Technologies Solution is now adding features, asset classes and several regulatory licences to its offering.

The platform now allows fintechs, traditional banks and online platforms to offer trading, investing and custody services across Stocks/ETF's, Cryptocurrencies, Precious Metals and Commodities. Partners can build their own user experiences on an ISO 27001 certified and battle-proofed infrastructure. This infrastructure is set up as a modular system to enable our partners to pick and choose from our features such as savings plans, asset-to-asset swaps, crypto staking, fractionalised Stocks, our full blockchain and more services via one API connection.

Already serving 20+ million people in over 25 countries

Bitpanda Technology Solutions has already attracted major fintech companies like European mobile bank N26, French money app Lydia, UK fintech Plum, the Italian mobile bank Hype as well as Italian open finance provider Fabrick as ongoing partners utilising the Investment-as-a-Service functionalities to serve the demand in simplified investment opportunities of their 20+ million plus users in over 25 countries.

Bitpanda Tech has been designed to be easy to integrate, allowing our partners to launch a world-class investment and custody offering in as little as 3 months. This allows them to establish additional revenue streams while minimising operational costs across the business. Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Deputy CEO of the Bitpanda Group will lead the newly launched Investment-as-a-Service business as CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solutions.

ERIC DEMUTH, co-CEO and founder of Bitpanda, said:

"Bitpanda Technology Solutions is the easiest way to enable the best investment experience for end users as well as institutional investors, with a simple integration of our API. 9 years in this business has provided a battle proven infrastructure functioning in any market conditions. With BTS, companies have the chance to add a trading and investing product for crypto, stocks and precious metals to their services that fulfils the needs of customers in the year 2023."

LUKAS ENZERSDORFER-KONRAD, CEO of Bitpanda Technology Solution, adds:

"Financial institutions today have to ask themselves how they aim to cater the increasing demand for modern investing solutions. Building these Individually, means a high startup cost, and products that are often outdated before they are even launched. Simply put, institutions can't do this themselves if they want both a fast time to market and high compliance standards. By partnering with us, they can open up new revenue streams while retaining their customers. Fully customisable, fully safe, fully secure, and fully regulated. Your design, our technology."

Committed to regulatory compliance

In addition to being licensed to hold and trade cryptocurrencies for its own account, the Bitpanda Group is also registered with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), the French Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), the Czech Trade Authority as VASP, holds the PSD2 licence, the MiFID II licence and became Austria's first Electronic Money Institution (EMI) in accordance with European law (EMD2), plus has a fully AML5 compliant KYC process. Most recently, Bitpanda secured the most comprehensive crypto licence offered by German regulator BaFin, was the first foreign crypto provider to become fully licensed in Sweden, and also secured registration as Italian Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) and the Bank of Spain. Through Bitpanda Custody, the Group is also able to provide custody services in the United Kingdom in addition to Bitpanda's existing licences in the European Union.

ABOUT BITPANDA

Bitpanda simplifies wealth creation. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda exists to help people trust themselves enough to build financial freedom for their future. The user-friendly, trade-everything platform empowers both first-time investors and seasoned experts to invest in the cryptocurrencies, crypto indices, stocks, precious metals and commodities they want — 24/7. With 700 team members and steadily approaching 4 million customers, the company is one of Europe's most successful fintechs.

