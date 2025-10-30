BitRail Expands Its Merchant Network and Payment Options for Branded Stablecoins and Digital Wallets

WILTON, Conn., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail, a leading stablecoin issuer and digital wallet provider, announced today an expanded merchant network and funding options for its branded digital wallets and merchant stablecoins. Consumers can now fund their wallets using credit cards or ACH, with Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) coming soon.

Each merchant on the BitRail platform receives their own branded digital wallet, fully managed by BitRail. These wallets hold both traditional payment methods and the merchant's own branded stablecoin, providing a seamless, secure, and cost-effective payment experience.

"As the payments landscape evolves, merchants deserve the same power and efficiency that major platforms enjoy," said Jeff Siegel, CEO of BitRail. "BitRail enables any merchant to launch their own branded wallet and stablecoin - cutting transaction costs by up to 50%, accelerating settlement, and building stronger customer loyalty."

Empowering Merchants with Branded Payments

BitRail's white-label platform gives merchants a fully compliant, turnkey alternative to traditional payment rails. Merchants can now:

Reduce fees by up to 50% using direct, closed-loop payments.

using direct, closed-loop payments. Offer dual pricing (cash vs. credit) instantly.

(cash vs. credit) instantly. Leverage loyalty, marketing, and analytics tools to boost retention.

to boost retention. Access 1.2 million registered users to grow their customer base.

to grow their customer base. Launch with no new licensing requirements: BitRail is licensed to transmit money in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C.

BitRail Offers Users a Simpler, Faster, More Flexible Wallet

Fast and easy transactions with extensive safety protocols.

transactions with extensive safety protocols. Multiple payment options (merchant-branded stablecoin plus credit and ACH).

(merchant-branded plus credit and ACH). Single sign on any site that works with BitRail.

on any site that works with BitRail. Loyalty and special merchant offers.

and special merchant offers. No hidden fees or subscriptions.

Secure, Compliant, and Ready to Scale

BitRail's wallets and branded stablecoins are pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and operate within a closed-loop, regulated environment.

"Merchants shouldn't be forced to rely solely on expensive, outdated payment rails," Siegel added. "We provide the infrastructure and compliance so merchants can focus on growth, customer engagement, and profitability."

About BitRail

BitRail is a fintech infrastructure company enabling merchants and marketplaces to launch their own branded digital wallets and stablecoins. The platform includes full licensing, compliance, and technology, giving merchants a fast, safe, and regulated way to control their payments and reduce costs.

BitRail by the Numbers:

1.2 million registered users

Licensed to transact in all 50 states + D.C.

Up to 50% lower processing fees

Integrated access to nearly 4 million merchants

For more information, visit www.bitrail.io

SOURCE BitRail