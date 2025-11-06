BitRail's Long-Standing Platform Emerges as the Model Framework for Compliance Under the New GENIUS Act

(Guaranteed Electronic Network for Integrity of U.S. Stablecoins)

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BitRail, a regulated digital payment infrastructure provider, announced today that its operational model already satisfies (and in many cases exceeds) the compliance standards outlined in the newly proposed GENIUS Act (Guaranteed Electronic Network for Integrity of U.S. Stablecoins).

The GENIUS Act establishes federal standards for stablecoin transparency, reserve management, and redemption rights. It requires 1:1 fiat reserve backing, segregated custody and guaranteed redemption within 24 hours which are all fundamental principles built into BitRail's platform from inception.

"BitRail was built from the ground up around transparency, accountability, and consumer protection," said Jeff Siegel, CEO of BitRail. "The GENIUS Act validates the framework we've championed for years which is regulated, fully backed digital currencies that bring trust and stability to the evolving world of payments."

Built for the GENIUS Era

BitRail's platform enables merchants to issue branded, fully collateralized digital tokens within a compliant and auditable payments environment. Each token is backed by segregated fiat reserves held by regulated custodians, ensuring traceability, liquidity, and consumer confidence.

BitRail's model already aligns with major provisions of the GENIUS Act, including:

1:1 Reserve Backing: Every token is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits held in secure, regulated accounts.

is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits held in secure, regulated accounts. Segregated Wallets: Merchant funds remain separate and transparent at all times.

24-Hour Redemption Guarantee: Tokens can be redeemed for fiat within one business day.

Full AML/KYC Compliance: BitRail operates under FinCEN Money Transmitter guidelines and applicable state laws. The BitRail MTLs are highly regulated under state laws.

"While other platforms may need to reengineer their systems to comply, BitRail is already there," added Siegel. "Our platform demonstrates what responsible, regulation-ready digital finance looks like in practice. The GENIUS Act simply puts a federal stamp on the standards we've always believed in."

Empowering Merchants and Consumers

The BitRail platform allows merchants to launch branded stablecoins and digital wallets that drive engagement, enable faster settlement, and lower costs while maintaining full compliance with evolving U.S. financial regulations.

"The GENIUS Act gives the industry the clarity it's been waiting for," Siegel said. "BitRail stands as a proven model of compliant innovation — a bridge between traditional finance and the next generation of digital payments."

About BitRail

BitRail delivers a regulated digital payments and stablecoin infrastructure that enables merchants and fintechs to launch branded, fiat-backed digital currencies for payments, rewards, and loyalty. Operating within a compliance-first framework, BitRail ensures transparency, consumer protection, and full alignment with U.S. financial regulatory standards.

For more information, visit www.BitRail.io

