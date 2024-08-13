BitRaser Unveils Remote Data Erasure for Endpoint Devices, Strengthening Security for Remote Teams

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, a global leader in data erasure and recovery solutions, has launched enhanced remote wiping capabilities within its Drive Erasure software. This feature is designed to address the complexities of managing data security in today's distributed work environment. The new Remote Wiping software enables internal IT teams of organizations & service providers with secure, efficient, and compliant data erasure for remote devices spread across locations, tackling critical cybersecurity challenges effectively.

BitRaser Remote Wiping

The Remote Data Sanitization Solution offers robust features, including the ability to erase multiple remote Windows machines via MSI package deployed locally, in silent mode, or through Endpoint Management Systems like Microsoft SCCM, Ivanti, and ManageEngine. This enables IT admins to perform data erasure when devices need upgrading discreetly; employees are off-boarded, projects are completed, or during mass layoffs. By performing secure data erasure from any location, this advanced functionality significantly enhances security and operational efficiency, mitigating chain of custody risks during IT device returns from remote locations.

"In today's digital world, where remote work is prevalent, data breaches are a major concern. IT admins frequently face the risk of data loss or theft during remote device returns, which can lead to breaches due to chain of custody issues. Our Remote Data Erasure solution addresses these challenges by securely wiping data from endpoint devices at remote locations before return. This approach supports device reuse and reduces e-waste while streamlining takeback programs, ensuring IT teams can manage endpoints securely," said Sunil Chandna, CEO of Stellar.

BitRaser addresses the limitations of traditional data destruction methods, which involve the physical handling of IT assets and expose them to risks such as theft, data loss in transit, or damage during media destruction. The new software mitigates these risks by enabling secure data erasure from any location and promotes device reuse over destruction. By reducing the potential data breach risks, accidental damage, and compliance violations, BitRaser streamlines the management of remote endpoints and supports sustainable practices.

BitRaser Remote Data Wiping is now available as part of the BitRaser Drive Eraser tool, delivering immediate value to both existing and new customers. For more information about BitRaser Drive Eraser Software, please visit www.bitraser.com or contact [email protected].

About BitRaser

BitRaser is a data erasure software from Stellar, a globally recognized data care expert since 1993, offering secure data erasure across devices. Compatible with SSD, HDD, PC, Laptop, Mac, Chromebook, and Server, as well as Mobile devices, BitRaser adheres to international standards like NIST 800-88 DoD 3 Pass. The software generates tamper-proof reports and certificates that are available through the cloud portal. These reports act as verifiable audit trails, facilitating compliance with global data privacy laws such as GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, SOX, HIPAA, and PCI DSS.

Stellar, the innovator of BitRaser, is known for its extensive range of solutions and services in data recovery, data erasure, mailbox conversion, and file repair. Over 30 years, Stellar has earned the trust of more than 3 million customers and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, reinforcing its position as a leader in the data care industry.

