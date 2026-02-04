Bitrise Bridges GitHub's Mobile Performance Gap with New Purpose-Built Infrastructure: Bitrise Build Hub

The mobile CI/CD leader launches fully-managed Apple silicon and Linux infrastructure with a powerful execution layer for GitHub Actions.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitrise , the leading DevOps platform for mobile, announces the launch of its new product, Bitrise Build Hub for GitHub . Build Hub is fully managed, mobile CI infrastructure for GitHub Actions that gives developers access to the fastest MacOS machines (M4 Pro), preconfigured build environments, and automatic Xcode stack updates: all without a complex migration or workflow rewrites.

"Bitrise has spent a decade solving mobile development and release pain points for developers," said Barnabas Birmacher, co-founder and CEO of Bitrise, "And now we're bringing our fast, reliable and secure infra capabilities to the wider GitHub community."

Freeing developers from mobile development infra headaches

GitHub Hosted Runners lack basic mobile toolchains and the processing power to handle complex builds. Costly self–hosted Mac fleets that sap developer time with sysadmin work and slow iteration have been the only alternative.

With Bitrise Build Hub, DevOps teams can now keep GitHub Actions as their CI orchestrator but point jobs to Bitrise's mobile app development infrastructure.

Early adopters are seeing significant speed gains. "Even the smaller-sized VMs exhibit a performance improvement, nearly 30% faster, when compared to macOS XL GitHub Hosted Runners," said Daniel Gilbert, Mobile DevOps Developer at ForeFlight.

Superior developer experience for the GitHub community

A recent analysis of tens of millions of anonymized Bitrise builds showed teams reduced build times by 28% on average when running on managed infrastructure tailored for mobile app development at scale.

Key benefits of Bitrise Build Hub include:

Faster iteration: Bitrise offers the latest Apple silicon M4 Pro and M2 Pro machines for faster builds. Its virtual build machines (VMs) are pre–warmed (i.e. running on standby) and always ready, reducing build and queue times for faster feedback loops.

Bitrise offers the latest Apple silicon M4 Pro and M2 Pro machines for faster builds. Its virtual build machines (VMs) are pre–warmed (i.e. running on standby) and always ready, reducing build and queue times for faster feedback loops. Zero maintenance: Bitrise manages hardware, virtualization, OS updates, and installs new Xcode versions within 24 hours of Apple's release. Ongoing maintenance of Mac virtualization is complex and Bitrise removes this burden with a fully-managed service.

Bitrise manages hardware, virtualization, OS updates, and installs new Xcode versions within 24 hours of Apple's release. Ongoing maintenance of Mac virtualization is complex and Bitrise removes this burden with a fully-managed service. Mobile–ready stacks: Xcode, iOS simulators, Android SDK and emulators, fastlane, CocoaPods, SwiftLint, Gradle, and cross–platform toolchains (React Native, Flutter) preinstalled.

Xcode, iOS simulators, Android SDK and emulators, fastlane, CocoaPods, SwiftLint, Gradle, and cross–platform toolchains (React Native, Flutter) preinstalled. Right–sized cost/performance: Granular Linux sizing (4–192 vCPU) and multiple Mac instance classes let teams pick machines that match their workload and budget, without underpowering or overpaying for compute resources.

Granular Linux sizing (4–192 vCPU) and multiple Mac instance classes let teams pick machines that match their workload and budget, without underpowering or overpaying for compute resources. Optional Build Cache: Pair with co–located build cache for Xcode, Gradle, and Bazel, reducing redundant work.

Find out more information here .

About Bitrise

Founded in 2014, Bitrise is the leading DevOps platform for mobile empowering over 8,000 brands, including Shopify , TripAdvisor, and BuzzFeed. Bitrise unifies the tools, processes, and testing frameworks mobile teams need to build and ship world class apps. The company is backed by Insight Partners, Open Ocean, Fiedler Capital, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit bitrise.io .

Media Contact:

Ecology Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitrise