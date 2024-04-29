Bitsight Appoints Proven Global Leaders from Tenable and Ernst & Young to its Executive Team

Lou Serlenga joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Rob Dinning as Chief Legal Officer

BOSTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the leader in cyber risk management, today announced the appointment of Lou Serlenga as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer and Rob Dinning as Chief Legal Officer. Together, Serlenga and Dinning bring a wealth of leadership experience at high-growth technology organizations and their most sophisticated clients to help guide the organization through its next phase of growth.

"In addition to their deep experience and security industry expertise, Lou and Rob both share our team's intense dedication to delighting customers and fostering high-performing teams," said Steve Harvey, CEO of Bitsight. "Together, they will play an integral role as we continue to innovate, scale to deliver exceptional customer value, and further accelerate our rapid growth and global expansion."

Serlenga joins Bitsight with a proven track record of driving significant customer value and revenue growth for global cybersecurity and technology firms. In addition to senior leadership roles at Tenable and Nile, his experience includes more than a decade at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). While at HPE, he held multiple leadership roles, contributing to the company's rapid market expansion and several strategic acquisitions. Previously, he helped scale sales and field operations at Aruba, ultimately culminating in the company's successful IPO and subsequent acquisition by HPE. Serlenga's extensive knowledge of the cybersecurity landscape will be integral as he works with Bitsight's sales and success organizations to deliver even greater value to customers and partners globally.

Dinning comes to Bitsight with extensive global legal experience as a commercial lawyer at Freshfields and Shearman & Sterling, and as an executive at top-tier firms, including Ernst & Young (EY), Barclays Bank, RiskMetrics Group, and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS). His background leading law departments and strategic transactions within complex technology and governance environments has marked his career with milestones, including the acquisition of ISS; the IPO of RiskMetrics; and significant transformation projects at Barclays and EY. At Bitsight, Rob will oversee all legal, regulatory, and compliance affairs worldwide, ensuring robust frameworks are in place to support the company's expanding global footprint and better meet the needs of customers.

Both appointments come at a pivotal time, as Bitsight continues to enhance its innovative solutions and expand its stake in cyber risk and exposure management amidst the rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats and regulatory environment.

For additional information about Bitsight and its leadership team, please visit www.Bitsight.com.

About Bitsight

Bitsight is a global cyber risk management leader transforming how organizations manage exposure, performance, and risk for themselves and their third parties. Companies rely on Bitsight to prioritize their cybersecurity investments, build greater trust within their ecosystem, and reduce their chances of financial loss. As the innovator and creator of the cyber risk ratings market, Bitsight's integrated solutions deliver value across enterprise security performance, digital supply chains, cyber insurance, and data analysis. For more information, visit Bitsight.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Bitsight