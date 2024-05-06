Bitsight's AI-Powered Discovery and Attribution Engine Delivers Faster, More Accurate Enterprise Risk Maps

Next-Generation Internet Scanning and AI-Powered Graphing Technology Create Living Map of the World's Digital Ecosystem – Accelerating Time to Identify and Mitigate Risk

BOSTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the leader in cyber risk management, today introduced its next evolution of AI-powered technology to provide enterprises with a continuously updated view of internet-connected assets, third- and fourth-party relationships, and overall risk posture. The new architecture contextualizes billions of security observations and turns them into timely and actionable insights for customers.

The new Discovery and Attribution Engine creates a dynamic map of an organization's internet-connected assets, making it faster and easier to view exposure across the extended attack surface, assess risk, and prioritize remediation. The engine combines two complementary technologies:

Bitsight Groma continuously scans the entire internet to discover assets, collect asset attribution evidence, and identify an ever-growing set of security observations, such as vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

continuously scans the entire internet to discover assets, collect asset attribution evidence, and identify an ever-growing set of security observations, such as vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Bitsight Graph of Internet Assets (GIA) applies advanced graph technology and AI models to map assets to specific entities – and the relationships between entities – at a global scale.

"Today's companies have no borders and their digital footprint is constantly evolving," said Alex Laats, Chief Product Officer at Bitsight. "The use of AI to quickly – and accurately – paint an external picture of organizational risk and share key recommendations is simply transformative. We can now help risk and security leaders truly keep pace with the change at internet scale."

The AI models that power Bitsight's GIA are trained with human-curated data leveraging the IT infrastructure of hundreds of millions of assets and connected devices. The new offerings leverage AI to automate and scale, and Bitsight's team of 100-plus security researchers verify the results and improve the models – delivering more accurate entity maps.

"We have invested significantly in R&D over the last three years and harnessing the power of AI has always been a central part of our strategy," said Stephen Boyer, Chief Innovation Officer at Bitsight. "But it's the combination of AI and Human Intelligence – our developers, technical researchers, and analysts – that truly separates our insights from other solutions."

Bitsight leverages a governance-first model in its AI deployment throughout the company, and established an AI Leadership Council led by Chief Risk Officer Derek Vadala. The council creates policies and guidelines that shape the data governance, integration, and use of AI at every level of the organization, including in the development of these functionalities.

"The risk leaders we work with have a long and growing list of regulations, standards, and reporting obligations to adhere to when it comes to data security," said Vadala. "Our responsibility to them is that we have strict accountability and procedures for how we leverage AI and the data it produces to protect their business. Of course, this vigilance carried over to these AI-powered scanning and mapping technologies."

Over the next few quarters, Bitsight plans to release several new innovations to help customers tap into the power of AI. To learn more about Bitsight's enhanced data mapping and attribution capabilities, download the companion guide, " A Data-Driven Approach to Asset Discovery and Risk Measurement ."

About Bitsight

Bitsight is a global cyber risk management leader transforming how organizations manage exposure, performance, and risk for themselves and their third parties. Companies rely on Bitsight to prioritize their cybersecurity investments, build greater trust within their ecosystem, and reduce their chances of financial loss. Built on over a decade of market-leading innovation, its integrated solutions deliver value across enterprise security performance, digital supply chains, cyber insurance and data analysis. For more information, visit bitsight.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Bitsight