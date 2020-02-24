BitSight Spotlights Digital Risk Management Innovation and Best Practices at RSA 2020

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA CONFERENCE (Booth #1167) BitSight , the Standard in Security Ratings, today announced BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, a new Security Performance Management solution, at RSA Conference 2020 San Francisco. With BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, security and risk leaders can quickly validate their organizations' digital footprint, assess security posture and cyber risk reputation, and take steps to reduce their cyber risk exposure. In addition to this new innovation, BitSight is moderating a panel at the conference with thought leaders from Goldman Sachs, Moody's and Rain Capital about the impact of cyber risk on financial investment decisions.

BitSight Attack Surface Analytics: Mitigating Risk in an Expanding Digital Ecosystem

As organizations' digital ecosystems continue to expand , security and risk leaders are challenged with managing risk across an increasingly complex attack surface. Organizations commonly suffer from limited cyber risk visibility across deployed assets, including the cloud, and existing tools offer limited ability for asset discovery, management and risk reduction.

BitSight Attack Surface Analytics enables organizations to continuously discover and segment the assets, applications and devices that comprise their growing digital footprint, assess current risk exposure, and take action to reduce risk.

"With the acceleration of digital transformation, including moving to the cloud, many organizations lack visibility into the assets that comprise their digital ecosystem, as well as the security posture of those assets," said Dave Fachetti, executive vice president of Strategy at BitSight. "BitSight Attack Surface Analytics helps leaders confidently grow and scale their businesses by providing continuous visibility into assets and risk, along with a way to prioritize actions that lead to measurable risk reduction."

With BitSight Attack Surface Analytics, customers can:

Gain a view of organizational digital assets – including cloud assets – that highlights the areas of greatest cyber risk;

Easily identify, filter and organize assets by subsidiary, geography, hosting and asset type to quickly identify previously unknown outliers and assets that require further investigation;

Overlay asset views with objective, quantifiable security insights based on the BitSight Platform to better understand which groups and types of assets present the greatest areas of cyber risk; and

Leverage insights to more effectively justify actions or investments to improve current security posture and communicate security performance.

BitSight's RSA Session on Investors and Cyber Risk

The new Attack Surface Analytics offering is one initiative highlighting BitSight's presence at RSA Conference. In addition to demonstrations at BitSight's booth (#1167), BitSight will moderate a panel on February 27 during the show, featuring senior leaders from Goldman Sachs, Moody's, and Rain Capital that aims to answer critical questions on the role of cybersecurity in investment decisions. Attendees will walk away from the session with better insight into investor perspectives on cyber risk and how it factors into financial valuation. Full session details are as follows:

Session Title: Do Investors Care about Cyber-Risk?

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Time: 2:50PM - 3:40PM

Location: RMG2-R09

Moderator: Jacob Olcott, Vice President, Communications & Government Affairs, BitSight

Participants:

Derek Bingham , Vice President, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs

, Vice President, Global Investment Research, Goldman Sachs Derek Vadala , CEO, Moody's Cyber Risk Assessments

, CEO, Moody's Cyber Risk Assessments Dr. Chenxi Wang , General Partner, Rain Capital

