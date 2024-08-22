Customer Adoption of Bitsight Cloud Monitoring Grows 170% Amidst Increased Demand for Visibility Across Digital Infrastructure

Adoption of Bitsight CloudSync soars by 170%, providing enterprise views into AWS, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure environments



AI Training Set adds millions of attributed enterprise assets as Bitsight Graph of Internet Assets (GIA) refreshes data 2x faster and improves mapping performance

BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the global leader in cyber risk management, unveiled new asset mapping capabilities to help companies better manage vulnerabilities across their extended attack surface. The new capabilities focus on two of the most difficult challenges organizations face when mapping their attack surface - accurately identifying risks within cloud environments and effectively prioritizing exposure data at scale.

"The enterprise attack surface that our customers are protecting is evolving very quickly," said Alex Laats, Chief Product Officer, Bitsight. "As their use of cloud-based service providers continues to surge, our customers need to see Bitsight's security telemetry for their cloud assets. And as their digital infrastructure expands, customers expect Bitsight to discover and attribute assets to entities, with both context and confidence. Bitsight's CloudSync capability and our ever-improving AI models are helping customers keep up with the continuous expansion of their attack surface."

CloudSync Provides Instant Asset Visibility for AWS, GCP, and Azure

Because cloud infrastructure is shared by many organizations and highly dynamic in nature, maintaining accurate mappings between cloud provider IP addresses and the entities using them is extremely challenging. For this reason, Bitsight introduced Cloud Infrastructure Sync (CloudSync) last year, which non-intrusively synchronizes customers' public IP addresses from their Amazon Web Services (AWS) account with Bitsight. As part of this latest update, this feature was redesigned and extended to include two additional cloud service providers: Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

Attack Surface Mapping with New AI Models to Prioritize and Accelerate Data Curation

Bitsight also introduced new AI models within its Graph of Internet Assets (GIA) technology. GIA uses AI to map discovered assets to specific entities, which are then prioritized and hand-curated by Bitsight's research team. This ensures Bitsight AI is trained on verified data to deliver high levels of accuracy and enhance the breadth of asset discovery. Notable improvements enabled by GIA's new AI models include:

Automatically ranked attribution suggestions for IP address allocations and domains

Accelerated attribution refresh speeds by 2x for IPs assigned using certificates

New "probable assets" data sets will bring additional attack surface discovery to customers based on combining inferences from a range of data sources

"What makes Bitsight different is that we combine AI with human curation from our research team to create a true force multiplier for asset discovery and attribution," said Laats. "These latest enhancements are just the beginning - this is an area of persistent investment and continuous improvement for Bitsight."

For a more detailed overview of Bitsight's current asset mapping and attribution capabilities, download the companion guide, " A Data-Driven Approach to Asset Discovery and Risk Measurement ."

