Bitsight Unifies View of the External Attack Surface with Launch of New Cyber Risk Command Center

New dashboard gives security and risk leaders a complete view of their extended attack surface - including third- and fourth-party providers - to accelerate decisions, action, and accountability

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsight , the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, today announced the launch of the Bitsight Cyber Risk Command Center , a powerful new solution that delivers a single, unified view of organizational risk across the Bitsight platform. The Bitsight Cyber Risk Command Center is designed to help CISOs cut through complexity, save time, and take faster action to protect their organizations.

"Security leaders are under immense pressure to make fast, strategic decisions in an increasingly complex environment," said Gregory Keshian, Chief Product Officer, Bitsight. "The new Bitsight Cyber Risk Command Center delivers the clarity and speed they need, unifying key insights into one view. Customers using the Bitsight platform for cyber risk intelligence have already seen up to a 75% reduction in mean time to respond. This new capability powers even faster insights and shorter response times."

Today, cyber risk data is often siloed across multiple systems and dashboards. This fragmentation makes it difficult for CISOs and executives to gain a complete, real-time picture of their organization's risk posture. As a result, teams spend valuable time toggling between tools and sorting through the noise, instead of making informed, strategic decisions.

The new Bitsight Cyber Risk Command Center unifies insights across the key dimensions of organizational risk — third-party and supply chain ecosystems, attack surface and exposure, cyber threat intelligence, and governance — giving leaders a complete, real-time view of cyber risk in one place.

With this new capability, security and risk teams can:

Save Time: Eliminate the need to navigate multiple dashboards by accessing a single pane of glass for all key metrics.

Improve Awareness: Instantly understand performance issues and vendor exposures, so teams can rapidly detect, prioritize, and mitigate risks.

Act Quickly: Dive directly into the broader Bitsight platform to investigate issues and remediate faster.

Support Executive Conversations: Equip leaders with a unified, data-driven foundation for board-level discussions on cyber risk.

The Bitsight Cyber Risk Command Center is available now for all customers. Future releases will include advanced reporting, trend analysis, and CISO-level dashboards that elevate cybersecurity from operational management to strategic risk oversight.

For more information, visit: https://www.bitsight.com/blog/announcing-bitsight-command-center-risk-visibility-dashboard .

About Bitsight

Bitsight is the global leader in cyber risk intelligence, leveraging advanced AI to empower organizations with precise insights derived from the industry's most extensive external cybersecurity dataset. With more than 3,500 customers and over 68,000 organizations active on its platform, Bitsight delivers real-time visibility into cyber risk and threat exposure, enabling teams to rapidly identify vulnerabilities, detect emerging threats, prioritize remediation, and mitigate risks across their extended attack surface.

Bitsight proactively uncovers security gaps across infrastructure, cloud environments, digital identities, and third- and fourth-party ecosystems. From security operations and governance teams to executive boardrooms, Bitsight provides the unified intelligence backbone required to confidently manage cyber risk and address exposures before they impact performance.

For more information, visit bitsight.com , read our blog , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

