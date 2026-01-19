Bitty & Beau's Coffee Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Advancing Disability Inclusion in the Workplace

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is celebrating 10 years of employing hundreds of people with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitty & Beau's Coffee, a nationally recognized coffee company built on the belief that everyone belongs, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary on Sunday, January 25, marking a decade of influence on how people with disabilities are seen and employed in the workplace.

Bitty & Beau's Coffee, a nationally recognized company that employs people with disabilities, celebrates 10 years Post this Bitty & Beau's Coffee employee from their shop in Auburn, AL.

Founded in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in honor of their two youngest children, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome, Bitty & Beau's Coffee was created to place people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in highly visible, customer-facing roles. What began as a single coffee shop has grown into a national brand with locations across the United States, employing hundreds of individuals and challenging long-held assumptions about disability and work.

The mission was shaped by a stark reality: nearly 80% of people with disabilities in the United States are unemployed. Rather than operating as a charity or program, Bitty & Beau's Coffee functions as a for-profit, customer-facing business where people with disabilities are employed in visible, everyday roles.

Over the past decade, Bitty & Beau's Coffee has received national recognition for advancing inclusive employment and shifting public perception around disability in the workplace.

To commemorate the anniversary, Bitty & Beau's will host a 10 Year Celebration from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at its flagship Wilmington location, 4949 New Centre Drive. The event will feature live music and a DJ, a dance floor, complimentary coffee, and opportunities to meet the team members who bring the brand's mission to life.

"Ten years ago, we were simply trying to build a place our kids could belong," said co-founder Amy Wright. "We didn't know what it would become. This anniversary reminds me that when people are trusted with real work and visible roles, it doesn't just change a business—it changes how people see one another."

Over the past decade, Bitty & Beau's Coffee has become a reference point in national conversations about employment, dignity, and the future of work. While the January 25 celebration will take place in Wilmington, the milestone reflects a growing national movement. Supporters can support the business online at www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com.

Event Details

What: Bitty & Beau's Coffee 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

When: Sunday, January 25, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Where: 4949 New Centre Drive, Wilmington, NC

Details: Live DJ and dance floor, complimentary coffee, meet the team

Media Contact: Amy Wright, [email protected], (910) 232-5376

About Bitty & Beau's Coffee

Bitty & Beau's Coffee is a specialty coffee company with locations across the United States. Founded in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright, the company employs hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and operates as a for-profit business. Bitty & Beau's Coffee is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

For more information, visit www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com.

