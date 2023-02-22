Bitumen Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Shell, Athabasca Oil, ExxonMobil, Nippon Oil, Sinopec, NuStar Energy & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bitumen Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the trends in bitumen market along with the market size and forecast for the duration 2022 to 2030. The said research study incorporates in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based grade, application and geographical distribution.



The global bitumen market is becoming increasingly competitive with growing number of mergers and collaborations between market players to expand their production capabilities to meet the demand for bitumen.

In addition, several players are also focused on developing their niche in the market. Rapid growth of this market has also resulted in creating further skilled job opportunities in major hubs spread across North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific.



Based on grade type, the global bitumen market is segmented as paving grade, hard grade, oxidizing grade, bitumen emulsions and polymer modified bitumen. On the basis of application, the global bitumen market is categorized into road construction, water proofing, adhesives, and insulation. In addition, bitumen manufacturing companies, distributors and academic organizations form the major client types for bitumen market. Market size (Million Tons) (US$ Bn) and forecast for all the considered segmentation is presented in this report for the period 2020-2030 along with their respective CAGRs (%) for the forecast period 2022-2030.



Along with the quantitative information sets, this report also provides qualitative information such as market dynamics and executive summary for the global bitumen market. Tools such as competition assessment and attractive investment proposition are also included in the report to provide the readers with competitive mapping assistance. This study concludes with company profiles section. This section includes major information about the key companies engaged in development, and provision of bitumen.

Market Segmentation

Grade

Paving grade

Hard grade

Oxidized Grade

Bitumen Emulsions

Polymer Modified Bitumen

Application

Road Construction

Waterproofing

Adhesives

Insulation

Others

Key Questions Answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Bitumen market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Bitumen market?

Which is the largest regional market for Bitumen market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Bitumen market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Bitumen market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



Companies Mentioned





Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. Athabasca Oil Corporation

Energy Corporation

ExxonMobil

Marathon Oil Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nippon Oil Corporation

Petroleos Mexicanos Nynas AB

Sinopec Limited.

Suncor Energy

