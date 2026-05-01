Bitwise Announces Updates to ETF Lineup

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets (as of April 1, 2026), plans to close and liquidate the Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF (BTOP) and the Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB).

Ticker ETF Name Listing Exchange Last Day to Purchase Creation Units Last Day of Trading Final NAV Calculation Date Liquidation Date BTOP Bitwise Trendwise BTC/ETH and Treasuries Rotation Strategy ETF NYSE Arca 21-May-2026 21-May-2026 28-May-2026 29-May-2026 BWEB Bitwise Web3 ETF NYSE Arca 21-May-2026 21-May-2026 28-May-2026 29-May-2026

Shareholders who do not sell their shares of the ETFs by May 21, 2026, will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on each ETF's net asset value (NAV). The redemption is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Friday, May 29, 2026.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with $11 billion in client assets and a suite of over 70 investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 5,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 21 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 200 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Risks and Important Information

Carefully consider a Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in each Fund's full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: for BWEB, bwebetf.com/materials; for BTOP, btopetf.com/materials. Investors should read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that a Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Trading in crypto assets or crypto asset derivatives comes with significant risks, including volatile market price swings or flash crashes, market manipulation, and cybersecurity risks and risk of losing principal or all of your investment. In addition, crypto asset markets and exchanges are not regulated with the same controls or customer protections available in equity, option, futures, or foreign exchange investing.

BTOP and BWEB are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bitwise or its affiliates.

Media Contact

Tova Kaufmann

[email protected]

SOURCE Bitwise Asset Management