Bitwise Appoints Rahul Athalye as Vice President and Service Line Head, Data & Analytics

New leadership appointment strengthens company's ability to help clients modernize their data ecosystems and build scalable AI foundations for growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, a global AI, data, and digital engineering services company, today announced the appointment of Rahul Athalye as Vice President and Service Line Head, Data & Analytics. Rahul will strengthen Bitwise's leadership in Data & Analytics and drive initiatives that help clients modernize their data ecosystems and build scalable AI foundations for growth.

Rahul brings more than two decades of experience in data engineering, analytics, AI-led transformation, and large-scale digital initiatives. He most recently served as Global Practice Head for Data Engineering & Analytics at Zensar, where he built and scaled technology Centers of Excellence, developed cloud and AI accelerators, and led go-to-market strategies with leading hyperscalers and emerging technology partners.

In his role at Bitwise, Rahul will lead the creation of Capability, Competency, and Capacity for the company's Data & Analytics Service Line.

Executive Commentary

"Rahul's appointment reinforces our commitment to building industry-leading data and analytics capabilities across the platforms our clients rely on most," said Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise. "Data is foundational to the successful adoption of Generative AI. Rahul, as the Service Line leader of Data and Analytics, will enable strengthening of our Data capabilities so that our clients can successfully execute on their AI initiatives."

"Rahul's leadership will directly benefit our customers by advancing the way we architect, modernize, and operationalize their data environments," said Dhwanit Malani, Global Chief Operating Officer at Bitwise. "His experience building scalable engineering practices and accelerators will strengthen delivery excellence, enhance time-to-value, and help clients confidently adopt cloud and generative AI capabilities."

Of the appointment, Rahul Athalye shared, "I am honored to take on this role and lead the Data & Analytics service line. Our strategic priorities will center on accelerating data modernization, enabling AI-first solutions, and delivering GenAI-driven outcomes that transform customer experiences and business models. A key focus will be building strong alliance-driven offerings with leading technology partners to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients. By combining advanced analytics, generative AI, and ecosystem partnerships, we aim to unlock new efficiencies, foster innovation, and create measurable business impact. Together with our talented team, we will help clients harness the full potential of data and AI to thrive in the digital era."

Commitment to Innovation

Rahul's appointment reflects Bitwise's broader commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation—continuously advancing its capabilities in cloud, data engineering, and AI—and ensuring customers benefit from these advancements. By growing its leadership bench with proven industry experts, Bitwise strengthens its ability to guide clients through modernization and bring them along in the next generation of data and AI innovation. Learn more at www.bitwiseglobal.com.

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, we combine onshore client alignment with offshore efficiency to drive measurable results. Driven by passionate people and deep technical expertise, we are a strategic growth partner to leading global companies.

