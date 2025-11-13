Bitwise Launches AI Café -- Where Ideas Brew and Enterprises Turn AI Vision into Impact

Interactive AI center facilitates free-flowing ideas and industry specific use case exploration to help business leaders move from ideation to deployment

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise, a global AI, data, and digital engineering services company, today announced the launch of Bitwise AI Café, an interactive innovation center where clients can explore, experiment, and bring their AI ideas to life.

Inspiration for Bitwise AI Café stems from the company's expanding body of AI work and recent successes in helping enterprises identify, create, and scale real-world applications of generative AI, including:

Inspiration for Bitwise AI Café stems from the company's expanding body of AI work and recent successes in helping enterprises identify, create, and scale real-world applications of generative AI, including:

– Automated data extraction from more than a million unstructured PDFs, cutting quote-generation time from 2 days to 2 hours and achieving 80–85% accuracy. Predictive Maintenance and Alert Intelligence for Power Plants – Deployed AI to manage IoT alerts and enable predictive maintenance, reducing maintenance costs and improving asset availability.

– Deployed AI to manage IoT alerts and enable predictive maintenance, reducing maintenance costs and improving asset availability. Unified Campaign Management for Marketing – Consolidated fragmented campaign workflows into a single AI-enabled platform, reducing manual effort by 70% and accelerating campaign rollout.

– Consolidated fragmented campaign workflows into a single AI-enabled platform, reducing manual effort by 70% and accelerating campaign rollout. AI-Driven CRM Transformation for Payments – Embedded AI utilities to automate validation and extract architectural insights, transforming CRM into a true system of intelligence and boosting developer productivity.

"Bitwise AI Café reflects our commitment to helping clients achieve meaningful results with AI," said Raman Sapra, Global Chief Executive Officer at Bitwise. "Bitwise has built AI capabilities to deliver AI-ready foundational data, agentic AI solutions, and AI-driven productivity that have already transformed client outcomes. AI Café extends that success, giving leaders a place to collaborate, experiment, and realize even greater impact with AI."

"AI Café reminds us that innovation begins with people; it's where ideas brew and where human intelligence shapes AI," said Dhwanit Malani, Global Chief Operating Officer at Bitwise. "Generative AI is transforming the development lifecycle, and this lab gives our clients the guided experience they need to move from ideation to prototyping quickly and confidently."

"Powered by the Bitwise Agentic AI platform, AI Café enables any idea to go from concept to prototype faster than ever," said Shahab Kamal, Chief Technology Officer at Bitwise. "This will help our clients visualize their AI applications working jointly with our experts on a future-ready platform."

Internally, Bitwise has long embraced AI to enhance productivity and readiness. Its AI productivity platform, SDLC Atlas, integrates Copilot with a flexible framework that allows developers to switch large-language models based on client needs and fine-tune them for domain context.

The company also built Evalia, its proprietary AI-driven interviewing and skill-assessment platform, now processing over a thousand interviews monthly. Together, SDLC Atlas and Evalia have fostered a culture of experimentation and continuous learning — creating the foundation for Bitwise AI Café's client-facing innovation.

Bitwise AI Café is now open to clients globally. Contact Bitwise to schedule a personalized session.

About Bitwise

At Bitwise, we help enterprises modernize, innovate, and grow in the AI era. Backed by 30 years of experience, our AI, data, and digital engineering services, combined with proven modernization IP, enable our clients to take advantage of the AI wave. Headquartered in Chicago with global delivery centers in Pune, India, we combine onshore client alignment with offshore efficiency to drive measurable results. Driven by passionate people and deep technical expertise, we are a strategic growth partner to leading global companies.

