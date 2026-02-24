Bixby Public Schools Strengthens Emergency Preparedness With GeoComm's School Safety Mapping Technology

ST. CLOUD, Minn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bixby Public Schools in Bixby, Oklahoma has partnered with GeoComm to implement districtwide school safety mapping across its 10 campuses, covering over 1.7 million square feet and supporting over 7,000 students.

As one of the fastest -growing school districts in the state, Bixby Public Schools faced growing complexity in maintaining accurate and consistent facility maps across both older buildings and newly constructed campuses. Prior to this project, mapping resources existed in various formats including scanned drawings, PDFs, slides, and hand-drawn plans, making emergency response and coordination challenging.

"The need for accurate, consistent maps was becoming more important as we continued to grow," said Kendall Still, Assistant Superintendent. "We needed a modern, unified mapping solution that worked not only for schools, but for police, fire, EMS, and community emergency partners."

Bixby selected GeoComm for its proven ability to deliver and integrate with local public safety agencies, the district's alignment with Oklahoma Emergency Management System (OEMS) requirements, and the availability of state safety grant funding. Early collaboration with Bixby Police, Bixby Fire, and other response agencies played a key role in the decision.

Since implementation, the district has already seen measurable improvements: clearer emergency routing, improved coordination during drills, and increased confidence among staff and first responders. Local fire personnel are now relying on the maps for hands-on training, entrance strategy planning, and scenario simulations; an unexpected benefit now shaping response readiness across the community.

"We're proud to support Bixby Public Schools as they strengthen their safety and preparedness efforts," said Bill McCullough, VP of Sales and Marketing at GeoComm. "What stands out about this district is their clear focus on partnership — from emergency responders to school leadership — everyone is aligned around creating a safer environment for students today and for the growing community they serve."

Beyond emergency response, district leadership is also leveraging the mapping data to support space utilization analysis and long-term capital planning, helping identify where future classrooms and facilities may be needed as enrollment continues to grow.

Reflecting on the change, Still shared: "These maps have become foundational. The level of comfort they provide, not just for planning and safety teams, but for families and the community, is something we wouldn't want to go without."

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our GIS-based solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data – ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

