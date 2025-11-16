BiyaPay Strategic Upgrade: Building a Next-Gen Digital Finance Platform

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BiyaPay today announced a strategic upgrade, unveiling its next-phase strategic blueprint dedicated to building a digital financial platform that seamlessly connects the traditional finance and digital asset ecosystems. The core objective of this strategic upgrade is to empower users to more freely exercise rights pertaining to wealth mobility, investment, and returns within a compliant and secure environment, marking BiyaPay's significant transformation from a pure trading tool into a comprehensive financial services platform.

BiyaPay: A Leading Neobank Case in Asia

As a leading Neobank case in Asia, BiyaPay provides convenient and efficient financial services for global users through digital technology, innovative services, and ongoing compliance efforts. The platform not only integrates traditional financial services with digital asset trading but also breaks the service limitations of traditional banks through smart investment advisory and cross-asset integration, meeting global users' demand for flexible financial services.

Four Core Pillars: Empowering User Wealth Growth

BiyaPay's strategy will revolve around four core pillars:

Compliance and Security: BiyaPay continues to strengthen its compliance foundation, advancing applications for licenses in multiple countries worldwide to provide compliance assurance for international expansion.





Efficiency and Inclusivity: By optimizing fee structures and transaction speeds, BiyaPay reduces the costs of cross-border payments and asset trading, democratizing access to global market opportunities.





Connectivity and Integration: BiyaPay integrates cross-asset management, enhances user fund liquidity, and builds a unified account system.





AI Technology Drive: BiyaPay applies artificial intelligence to product optimization and technical development, enhancing both user experience and platform security.

Future-Oriented Technical Infrastructure

BiyaPay plans to launch its own high-performance blockchain in 2026, supporting 7x24 spot trading of tokenized US stocks on-chain, promoting global asset interoperability. It will further launch Decentralized Exchange (DEX) functionality, achieving seamless integration of capital flow and investment execution.

"Bi-Monthly Upgrade": Delivering on Strategic Actions

The implementation of BiyaPay's strategy has officially commenced. Starting today, the platform enters a "Bi-Monthly Upgrade Period," during which it will gradually roll out multiple new features according to plan, further enhancing security, inclusivity, and user connectivity. Recent upgrades include:

Backend Optimizations:

Further strengthening institutional verification (KYB) and institutional-grade risk control, improving the traceability of transactions and clearing, and optimizing the system's high-concurrency processing capability to ensure platform stability and reliability.





Experience Enhancements:

Launching a Web-based trading module, optimizing the trading experience for professional users, enhancing market depth and K-line chart interaction, and improving order placement paths and fund transfer processes. The upcoming US stock fractional share trading and scheduled investment features in November will further lower the investment threshold, helping more users easily access global markets.

These updates will help BiyaPay expand its B2B and professional user base, making account management clearer and trade execution more controllable, thereby further consolidating the foundation for the platform's long-term development.

CEO Barton on the Future

"We firmly believe that the future of finance lies in openness, integration, and autonomy," said BiyaPay CEO Barton. "Our role is not just to provide products, but to act as a trusted financial partner for our users. Through continuous technological innovation and compliance building, we provide users with a low-friction, high-transparency financial services platform, helping them manage global wealth with confidence."

About BiyaPay

BiyaPay is a globally leading fintech platform, holding financial licenses in multiple countries including the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It provides multi-asset trading services such as international remittance, US and Hong Kong stock trading, and digital currency spot/contract trading, committed to providing users with low-friction, cross-border asset management and allocation services.

Official website address: https://www.biyapay.com/

Customer service Telegram: https://t.me/biyapay001

Telegram Community: https://t.me/biyapay_ch

Customer service email: [email protected]

SOURCE BiyaPay