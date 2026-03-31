Bizcap Canada launches Line of Capital to power SMEs

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Canada can now access up to $2 million in flexible, fast-turnaround funding, thanks to Bizcap Canada's new Line of Capital.

Bizcap's Line of Capital provides on-demand access to capital, enabling businesses to draw down funds as needed and manage payments in line with cash flow.

Approvals can be delivered within the same day, supporting SMEs that need to act quickly on opportunities, navigate seasonal fluctuations, or bridge cash flow gaps.

Bizcap's Global Co-CEO Albert Gahfi said the Line of Capital product was developed in direct response to the challenges faced by Canadian SMEs, who consistently express frustration with slow processes, excessive red tape, and funding options that fail to adapt to their operational rhythms.

"We've listened to the challenges SMEs face in Canada – especially the speed, red tape, and lack of flexible options from mainstream lenders and funders. Expanding our product suite further is a great step in ensuring we are supporting what Canadian SMEs need. It provides businesses reliable, ongoing access to capital without the usual friction," Gahfi said.

Proven globally, tailored for Canada

Bizcap has seen the Line of Capital thrive across its international markets, where it has gained strong traction among SMEs navigating seasonal cash flow fluctuations or pursuing rapid growth opportunities across APAC, UK and Europe. Canadian businesses will now benefit from the product, which is specifically shaped for the local environment, funding landscape, and broker ecosystem.

Bizcap's Global Co-CEO Zalman Blachman said the company's experience in international markets played a central role in tailoring the product for Canada.

"Bizcap Canada's Line of Capital builds on strong traction across our international markets, with high utilisation and repeat drawdowns from SMEs navigating seasonal cash flow needs and growth opportunities. It's trusted by brokers for fast approvals and transparent support, and by business owners for reliable flexibility without reapplying each time," he said.

A practical tool for stability, resilience and growth

As Canadian SMEs continue to face shifting economic conditions, Bizcap believes the Line of Capital will play an important role in helping businesses sustain operations and plan ahead with confidence.

Blachman said the product reflects the company's broader mission to provide fast, responsible, and accessible funding solutions.

"Our goal is to make funding practical, fast, and responsible for Canadian businesses," he said.

"We're excited to offer a product that can truly support local businesses, whether it's stabilising cash flow or investing in the next stage of growth."

How Line of Capital works:

Access up to $2 million in funding

Fast approvals, often within the same day

Once approved, flexible financing, accessible on demand

Flexible payment terms

Only remit on funds accessed

No need to reapply for each drawdown.

The product reflects Bizcap's commitment to helping Canadian SMEs move quickly, operate confidently, and access capital on their terms.

SOURCE Bizcap