BizCHOICE, a Division of Specialty Program Group LLC, Partners with AmTrust Financial to Deliver All-Lines Solution to Niche Transportation Segments

NAPA, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizCHOICESM, a Division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), announced its partnership with AmTrust Financial to bring an all-lines, single carrier solution to the Heavy Bulk Last Mile Delivery and Middle Mile sectors of the transportation industry.

"We are so proud to continue the expansion of our partnership with AmTrust Financial, which began over a decade ago with our sister brand, MOVER'S CHOICESM. We love to work with AmTrust because of the deep relationships we have across their organization, and the synergies we've created in underwriting, operations and claims since 2013. AmTrust has grown their support of SPG over the years by partnering on a number of SPG programs, and we are pleased to count BizCHOICE among them," says Clayton Cavell, president of the BizCHOICE and MOVER'S CHOICE programs at SPG.

This partnership allows the BizCHOICE team to better serve their brokers and insureds on a more timely, efficient and cost-effective basis through one carrier.

"The BizCHOICE program will continue to offer all of the same great products and services to which our customers in the Last Mile Delivery and Middle Mile transportation industry segments are accustomed, with the added benefits of enhanced speed and flexibility in every phase of the customer experience. Operational efficiencies will help us control expenses and streamline our process so that our customers can be on the road faster than ever before, all while continuing to receive comprehensive, best-in-class products that meet their insurance needs end-to-end," says Terri Moran, chief underwriting officer of BizCHOICE.

"We are very pleased to be the insurance partner of BizCHOICE and to continue to build on the strong partnerships we already enjoy at MOVER'S CHOICE and across the SPG portfolio," says Dan Hickey, president of AmTrust Specialty Insurance. "Our combined history and expertise in this industry allow us to deliver a comprehensive, multi-line solution for niche transportation segments."

About BizCHOICE

The BizCHOICE Transportation Program has been a leading provider of compliant specialty insurance products for the Heavy Bulk Last Mile Delivery segment for nearly 15 years, and is the most consistent market available. The program also serves the Middle Mile and LTL segments. BizCHOICE is a unique program for brokers, third party logistics partners, contract carriers and contractor drivers who want a one-stop, end-to-end approach to insurance and risk management. For more information about BizCHOICE, visit BizChoiceTransportation.com

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc., a multinational insurance holding company headquartered in New York, offers specialty property and casualty insurance products, including workers' compensation, business owner's policy (BOP), general liability and extended service and warranty coverage. For more information about AmTrust, visit AmTrustFinancial.com

