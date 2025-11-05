BizClik Launches Global Webinar Series Uniting Global Leaders Across Key Industries - Live November 2025

Webinar sessions kick off a new cross-industry monthly webinar schedule featuring leaders in procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, sustainability, AI, and data

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, has announced the launch of its Monthly Global Webinar Programme, bringing together executives from across procurement, manufacturing, supply chain, sustainability, AI, data, fintech, and technology.

Webinar Series

The new initiative begins with nine live sessions running from 4 November to 4 December 2025, hosted across Procurement Magazine, Manufacturing Magazine, and Supply Chain Digital. Each webinar delivers practical strategies, case studies, and benchmarks for driving efficiency, resilience, and innovation across industries.

Adam Cole, Chief Data Officer at BizClik, said:

"This series is about turning shared experience into actionable insight. Speakers from some of the worlds largest and most recognisable business will be sharing their thoughts, learnings and insights on a set of carefully curated topics. Senior leaders will walk away with a clearer view of what works today – grounded in data, case studies and proven strategies that deliver measurable impact."

Webinar Programme at a Glance:

Supply Chain Digital Webinar Series

Nov 4 : Mitigating 'Risk & Resilience' in Hospital & Healthcare Procurement | Watch Here

: Mitigating 'Risk & Resilience' in Hospital & Healthcare Procurement | Watch Here Nov 18 : Compliant Sourcing Strategies for the Healthcare Industry

: Compliant Sourcing Strategies for the Healthcare Industry Dec 2: Workforce Productivity in Hospital & Healthcare Supply Chains

The Supply Chain Digital series focuses on building agile, compliant, and high-performing supply chains in the healthcare sector, from risk mitigation and workforce optimisation to sourcing strategies that meet complex regulatory demands.

Procurement Magazine Webinar Series

Nov 12 : OS&E Procurement in the Hotel & Hospitality Sector | Register

: OS&E Procurement in the Hotel & Hospitality Sector | Register Nov 19 : Optimising Spend Management with Leveraged 'Business-Only' Pricing Strategies

: Optimising Spend Management with Leveraged 'Business-Only' Pricing Strategies Dec 3: Maximising 'Tail Spend' in the Hospitality & Entertainment Industry

Procurement leaders will explore how to improve cost efficiency, strengthen supplier relationships, and unlock new value through smarter sourcing and spend management strategies.

Manufacturing Digital Webinar Series

Nov 6 : Building 'Procurement Resilience' in Manufacturing Supply Chains | Register

: Building 'Procurement Resilience' in Manufacturing Supply Chains | Register Nov 20 : Reducing the Complexity of 'Strategic Sourcing' in Manufacturing

: Reducing the Complexity of 'Strategic Sourcing' in Manufacturing Dec 4: Integrated Procurement & Supply Chain Management in Manufacturing

Manufacturing sessions will address how to build resilient procurement frameworks, simplify complex sourcing processes, and integrate procurement and supply chain strategies to drive innovation and growth.

Expanding in 2026

From January 2026, BizClik will roll out monthly webinars across additional brands, including Sustainability Magazine, AI Magazine, and Data Centre Magazine, alongside its procurement, manufacturing, and supply chain portfolio.

These sessions will continue BizClik's mission to deliver actionable insights and connect global leaders driving transformation across industries.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Sponsorship opportunities are available for organisations looking to align their brand with global thought leadership and connect directly with a C-suite audience.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

