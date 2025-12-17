December Procurement & Supply Chain Portfolio Launches With Exclusive Insights From Amazon Business, Coupa, OpenAI

A new issue of Procurement Magazine highlighting the companies, technologies, and ideas driving sustainable transformation worldwide

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik has released the latest editions in its Procurement Magazine, marking the completion of the December 2025 series. This latest issue of Procurement Magazine highlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies, and the strategies shaping the future of resilience, visibility, and traceability.

Each digital magazine delivers exclusive interviews, company features, editorial insights and our signature Top 10 rankings, spotlighting the executives, organisations, and innovations shaping global industries.

Procurement Magazine - December 2025

Cover Feature:

Coupa: Solving Agentic AI's Disconnect (p. 52)

Company Features:

Dale Creaser , VP of Global Supply Chain at Mars Food & Nutrition , on direct farmer partnerships and climate-smart agriculture for sustainable sourcing (p. 24)

, VP of Global Supply Chain at , on direct farmer partnerships and climate-smart agriculture for sustainable sourcing (p. 24) SAP NOW AI: Exploring the Transformation of Spend Management (p. 64)

Top 10:

Editorial Highlights:

The State of Spend: How Procurement is Managing the Money with Amazin Business, Coupa and Sievo (p. 98)

How Procurement is Managing the Money with Amazin Business, Coupa and Sievo (p. 98) Zip Forward: How AI Agents are Driving Change (p. 112)

How AI Agents are Driving Change (p. 112) Bernadette Bulacan (Icertis) reveals how AI is transforming supplier negotiations with enterprises already achieving high savings through contract intelligence (p. 10)

Read the issue here .

Leadership Quotes

"Climate-smart agriculture practices need to become embedded in daily operations" – Dale Creaser, VP of Global Supply Chain at Mars Food & Nutrition

"We're applying AI to the spend management verticals – it's not a generic AI capability" – Peter Truman, Senior Director of Technical Architects at Coupa

About the Portfolio

The Supply Chain portfolio includes Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine, and Manufacturing Digital. The portfolio covers contract management, technology, risk and resilience, sustainable supply chains, logistics, and operations. Together, these titles reach a global audience of supply chain decision-makers and innovators driving digital transformation across industries.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving supply chain resilience. First up for 2026 is Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

Secure your tickets .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement. For further information, visit here.

