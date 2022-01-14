BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY 2022 EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group,the UK's fastest growing publishing company, has published the January edition of Sustainability Magazine.

The digital edition of Sustainability is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds from various industries.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Klaus Kunz, Head of Sustainability of Bayer, about innovation in crop production with minimal environmental impact.

"We want to incentivise growers for carbon sequestration, for a way of doing agriculture which helps to reduce emissions or even to put carbon back into the soil. We saw an opportunity to create business value from doing things more sustainably," says Kunz.

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Tech mahindra, Covestro, Danone, Orsted, Fidelity International, and Capgemini.

John Pinching, Former Editor, commented: "We need to ignite a mind shift away from the dogma of 'feeling good' towards a culture of transformation. This means pushing the government towards an EV infrastructure, not in 2030, but in the next 18 months."

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing data centre industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb

[email protected]

SOURCE BizClik Media