BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES JANUARY EDITION OF INSURTECH DIGITAL MAGAZINE

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media Group, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the January edition of InsurTech Digital Magazine.

The digital edition of InsurTech Digital Magazine is a trusted industry source for in-depth reports and interviews with the leading minds in the insurance and insurtech industry.

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Mark Holweger of Legal and General America, and Peter Stockhammer of Generali Vitality, about changes in the Life Insurance and Health Insurance industries.

"Nobody is talking to people in middle America and below about the benefits of life insurance. That's what we have to change." – Mark Holweger, President & CEO, Legal and General America.

The January edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Paul Donnelly of Munich Re, Meeri Rebane of INZMO and Alan O'Loughlin of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Joanna England, Editor in Chief of InsurTech Digital Magazine, commented: "We thought 2021 was a big year for InsurTech – and it was. But it won't hold a torch to the changes set to come in 2022."

You can visit InsurTech Digital for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing data centre industry, or click here to read the digital magazine.

About BizClik Media Group

BizClik Media Group (BMG) is one of the UK's fastest-growing media companies with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centres, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Media Contact:

Kathryn Webb

[email protected]

SOURCE BizClik Media