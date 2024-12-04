BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE DECEMBER EDITIONS OF SUSTAINABILITY & ENERGY DIGITAL MAGAZINES

The December editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Shell, Dassault Systèmes, GE and more!

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Sustainability & Energy Digital Magazines. These publications are highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive lead interview with Philippine de T'Serclaes, Chief Sustainability Officer for Dassault Systèmes on a leader's role in driving sustainability in their organisation and beyond.

"We have the solutions, the innovation and the understanding of how the world works to help improve the way it functions - we just need to turn hope into action"

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Red Hat, Capgemini and GE Vernova along with the Top 10: Sustainable Brands

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

Energy Digital Magazine

The December edition features an extensive lead interview with Shell Energy UK CEO, Jodie Eaton on the company's approach to smart technologies.

"At Shell, we're committed to leading the way in sustainability, progressing decarbonisation and becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050"

The edition also includes interviews with key thought leaders from Spotfire, AVK, Nucor and more, along with the Top 10 Energy Projects.

You can visit Energy Digital Magazine for daily news and analysis for the ever-changing energy industry.

