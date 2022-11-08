BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum, will offer AAIS Members rate-quote capabilities for Commercial Output Program and Inland Marine Guide starting in early 2023, accessible anywhere and anytime in the cloud.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum, Inc., and the American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) announced the launch of a new rate-quote platform for Commercial Output Program (COP) and Inland Marine Guide.

BizDynamics to Offer New Underwriting Solution for AAIS Members in Early 2023

The new BizDynamics platform supports AAIS COP, using the exact rates, rules and forms that AAIS provides alongside an enhanced user experience and a faster quoting process. AAIS Members will be able to access BizDynamics' fully managed, cloud-based platform anywhere and anytime. The BizDynamics quoting platform will also be kept current with AAIS COP Bulletin updates. Support for COP will be ready by the end of 2022, with Inland Marine Guide support to follow in 2023.

"We're thrilled by the possibilities this new guide platform offers to AAIS Members," said Anant Iyer, President of Markets and Outreach at BizDynamics. "We're able to offer AAIS Members faster quoting capabilities in a modern user experience, based in the cloud for 24/7 availability. The solution will have full compliance with AAIS rates, rules, and forms."

John Kadous, VP of Products at AAIS, added, "BizDynamics from ValueMomentum is a long-time, trusted partner of AAIS. We're excited to expand our relationship with the rollout of this new offering for AAIS Members on a countrywide basis."

"We have an ongoing collaboration with AAIS to ensure quality. This takes our relationship to a whole new level," added Bob Ridinger, VP of Business Development at BizDynamics. "We look forward to helping AAIS Members adopt the new BizDynamics platform over the next few months."

ABOUT VALUEMOMENTUM

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

ABOUT BIZDYNAMICS

BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum, provides affordable and simplified cloud solutions and enterprise-class services that insurers need to succeed in a digital world. For more information, visit https://www.bizdynamics.com .

ABOUT AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property casualty insurance industry as the modern, Member-based advisory organization. AAIS delivers custom advisory solutions, including best-in-class forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. AAIS's strategic work and partnerships led to the creation of openIDL, the data and information sharing platform for regulatory reporting built on distributed ledger technology, now a Linux Foundation Project. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.AAISonline.com .

Media Contacts

BizDynamics, a cloud business unit of ValueMomentum

Lis Maguda

Senior Manager – Content Strategy

[email protected]

617.335.2076

The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS)

John Greene

Director – Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

630.457.3238

SOURCE ValueMomentum