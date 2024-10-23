BizEquity Announces Integration with Intuit's QuickBooks Online to Simplify Business Valuations

News provided by

BizEquity

Oct 23, 2024, 07:37 ET

The Innovative Integration Enables On-Demand, Cost-Effective Valuation Services Powered by Data From Intuit QuickBooks

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity®, a global leader in business valuation solutions, today announced a significant integration with QuickBooks® from Intuit®, the premier financial management software for small and medium-sized businesses.

With the integration between QuickBooks® and BizEquity®, business leaders and advisors can generate accurate, on-demand business valuations within the BizEquity Valuation Platform populated by data sourced directly from their QuickBooks accounts, saving them the time and effort of populating BizEquity's patented seven-step valuation process manually.

"At BizEquity, we are committed to making business valuations accessible, affordable, and simple for all business owners and their advisors," said James Barnes, CTO of BizEquity. "Our integration with QuickBooks from Intuit represents a significant leap forward in achieving this mission. By leveraging QuickBooks' robust financial data, our users can generate precise, comprehensive valuations with both speed and precision."

The new time-saving integration allows users of both systems to start a BizEquity business valuation using data already available in their QuickBooks account. This one-step setup eliminates the need for manual data entry, ensuring that valuations are based on the most current and accurate financial information. The seamless connection between the platforms enhances user experience and efficiency, providing immediate access to vital valuation insights.

The integration is a continuation of BizEquity's efforts to make valuations more accessible and actionable for business leaders and the advisors who serve them.

For more information visit bizequity.com/intuit-quickbooks-integration

SOURCE BizEquity

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

BizEquity Announces the CEO Advisor, New Platform Made For Business Leaders

BizEquity, the global leader in democratizing business valuation knowledge, proudly introduces its latest innovation, the CEO Advisor. This...

BizEquity Announces New AI-Powered NAICS Search Tool: "The AI Industry Finder."

BizEquity, a leading provider of business valuation and analysis solutions, is excited to announce the upcoming release of its latest innovation: the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Licensing

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics