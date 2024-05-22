BizEquity Announces the CEO Advisor, New Platform Made For Business Leaders

New SaaS offering from FinTech Valuation as a Service (VaaS) Leader BizEquity seeks to help CEOs understand their business's worth and what advisors to work with as they grow.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizEquity, the global leader in democratizing business valuation knowledge, proudly introduces its latest innovation, the CEO Advisor. This groundbreaking tool promises to revolutionize how business owners and operators access valuation insights and expert guidance, empowering them to make informed decisions, drive sustainable growth, and connect with the financial professionals they need.

For business leaders everywhere, BizEquity's CEO Advisor provides a streamlined, easy-to-follow valuation process that generates an accurate, real-time business valuation report and includes a comprehensive financial summary and key performance metrics.

"Since our founding, our mission has been to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business globally. We started by leveraging the world's leading financial advisors in wealth management, banking, accounting, and insurance. Today we look to extend and bridge that through our new CEO Advisor service where CEOs can subscribe to BizEquity, gain knowledge in real-time, and be connected to advisors in their area that can help them grow," Says Michael M. Carter, Founder & CEO of BizEquity.

As part of the launch of the new experience, BizEquity looks to strengthen its mind share and go-to-market strategy through being part of American City Business Journals (ACBJ). ACBJ is the strongest voice across the United States in 45+ markets where private businesses live and thrive.

Commenting on the new announcement from BizEquity, CEO of ACBJ Whitney Shaw concluded with: "BizEquity provides a unique and powerful opportunity for CEOs and business owners of privately held and SMB companies everywhere. Now within minutes every business can discover their value and be connected to resources and even advisors that can help them plan for tomorrow. We look forward to ACBJ supporting private business leaders everywhere with the launch of the new CEO Advisor product from BizEquity."

By leveraging the CEO Advisor, business leaders can gain a deeper understanding of their business's worth, monitor key performance indicators, and make data-driven decisions to fuel growth and efficiency.

Key features of the CEO Advisor include:

Streamlined, easy-to-follow valuation process

Real-time business valuation reports with comprehensive financial summaries and KPIs

Access to a network of expert advisors, including financial advisors, accountants, consultants, and more for personalized guidance and support

More information on the CEO Advisor can be found at https://www.bizequity.com/business-owners/

About BizEquity:

BizEquity's mission is to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business owner in the world and for the advisors who serve them. Through our patented Valuation-as-a-Service (VaaS ™) software platform, BizEquity makes business valuation knowledge accessible to millions of businesses worldwide. With the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service, and an extensive database, BizEquity's patented platform is used by over 2000+ financial services firms and 4,000 advisors, including TD Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and PNC.

SOURCE BizEquity