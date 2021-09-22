Bizzabo Expands Leadership Team with Industry Experts as Demand for Events Grows. Tweet this

Trusted by more than 700 customers across the world's leading brands, Bizzabo consistently ranks higher than other tools on independent customer rating sites, specifically around Quality of Support, Ease of Setup, Production Direction and Time to Value/ROI.

"As the gold-standard all-in-one events management solution, it's critical we stay close to the community we're serving," said Bizzabo CEO and co-founder Eran Ben-Shushan . "Bizzabo is building an event experience platform for the future. We're committed to hiring people who not only understand the industry but have the vision and passion to redefine it. We're proud to continue hiring experienced event leaders who will rise to this challenge and deliver results for our customers."

Megan Murphy joins Bizzabo as Vice President of Account Management, where she leads a team of account managers working across a set of rapidly growing Fortune 1000 customers. Murphy brings deep event strategy experience with a career spanning the event technology, large events and corporate meetings segments of the industry over the past 15+ years. She was most recently VP of Digital Sales & Partnerships at the Freeman Company, prior to that had a long tenure at American Express Meetings & Events in various roles, including account management and leadership. Murphy is based in the United States.

Tim Bull joins Bizzabo as its first Vice President of Sales in the EMEA, where he is launching Bizzabo's London operations and overseeing expansion efforts across Europe. Bull brings more than 20 years of experience in the meetings and events industry, focusing on SaaS technology. He previously served as the Managing Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC at Aventri and Director of Sales at Lanyon/Cvent. Tim has also held roles at Deutsche Bank, Whitbread, De Vere, Zibrant and Active Network. Bull is based in the United Kingdom.

Elijah Clark-Ginsberg joins Bizzabo's Product organization as a Product Manager, where he will create the strategy, design and implementation of key event tools and features. Clark-Ginsberg spent the last eight years orchestrating HubSpot's flagship event: INBOUND. His work on INBOUND, which hosts over 70,000 attendees, spanned promotions, attendee experience, and digital production. Clark-Ginsberg is based in Germany.

Devin Cleary joins Bizzabo as Vice President of Global Events. Cleary now leads the organization's event strategy and will build out the industry's first Center of Excellence. Cleary has more than 16 years of experience leading the creation and active management of diverse experiential marketing programs for B2B, nonprofit and consumer markets, most recently as VP of Experiential Marketing at PTC. Previously he held roles as an Events Experience Strategist at HubSpot and Senior Director of Corporate Events at the American Red Cross.

Sarah North joins Cleary's team as the Director of Event Experiences. North has held event leadership roles at Ellucian, Viacom, Live Nation, Shire, and PTC. Cleary and North are based in the United States.

"Megan, Tim, Elijah, Devin, and Sarah are incredible culture-adds to Bizzabo," Chief People Officer Tami Lev-Golan said. "In an increasingly competitive market, we are proud that our platform and company culture continue to attract top event industry talent."

Founded in 2012, Bizzabo introduced the first modern, all-in-one event solution. It was the first company of its type to launch a virtual solution post-COVID. Bizzabo's platform has hosted more than 85,000 events across hundreds of countries, attended by millions of attendees. In addition to bolstering its team with more than 100 open roles globally , Bizzabo continues to invest in its customer offerings hosting educational conferences like its recent Agents of Hybrid , debuting a partnership with Brightcove and opening a new office in London .

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo's all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual, and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage, and scale events towards key business outcomes. Our platform empowers every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of events. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2021 Report, we are trusted by world-leading brands to power their events—from Fortune 100 enterprise organizations and financial institutions to creative agencies and scaling tech companies. Bizzabo was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 300 employees in its New York, Tel-Aviv, Kyiv, and London offices, as well as in 15+ remote locations around the world.

