Bizzabo Redefines Event Planning Playbooks with New Global Event Center of Excellence

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzabo , the Event Experience Operating System (OS), has launched its Global Event Center of Excellence, a dedicated division to provide event expertise, education and resources to Event Experience Leaders. Bizzabo's Global Event Center of Excellence will serve customers and partners, as well as the industry at large, and will curate and share best practices and big picture insights via events, webinars, workshops, templates, toolkits, and other pieces of content.

In October 2021, Bizzabo launched the Event Experience OS to empower marketing and event professionals to create more personalized, impactful and human experiences. Alongside this data-rich open platform, Bizzabo affirms its commitment to the industry by expanding its offering to more than just software. The Global Event Center of Excellence is a resource for leaders seeking guidance on event best practices and strategies to improve RoE (return on event). The Global Event Center of Excellence provides tools to help marketers elevate their approaches to planning exceptional, best-in-class event experiences.

"Over the last two years, event planners and marketers have been in a constant state of learning and experimentation, having to adapt quickly and develop new strategies to deliver engaging experiences that span physical and digital experiences," said Devin Cleary, VP of Global Events at Bizzabo. "As the Event Experience category leader, Bizzabo has the opportunity to bring our community together through the Global Event Center of Excellence so we can continue to build the future of events together. Regardless of your experience level or how long you've been in the industry, we want to help you excel by providing the training and knowledge you need for success."

Ongoing research and industry reports show that event leaders are still searching for best practices, tools, templates and frameworks to plan and execute events in all formats while improving the RoE for in-person, hybrid and virtual events. Bizzabo designed the Global Event Center of Excellence to enable Event Experience Leaders to close the Event Impact Gap and achieve event success in this hybrid world.

"The Global Event Center of Excellence is a first of its kind in the event industry," said Cleary. "Bizzabo's ongoing commitment to serving and supporting the full event lifecycle for Event Experience Leaders — from conceptualization through post-event analysis — sets us apart from other firms."

Lauren Grady, an event industry veteran who joined Bizzabo in November 2021, leads the Global Event Center of Excellence.

"Bizzabo is changing the way the world sees, creates and engages with in-person, virtual, and hybrid professional events," Grady said. "Bizzabo isn't interested in maintaining the status quo. We're redefining playbooks and shaping the future with a blueprint to design more human events."

