Bizzdesign and mpmX Partner to Advance Operational Excellence

Strategic technology partnership combines enterprise architecture, business process management, and process mining expertise to deliver capabilities for process intelligence and digital twin of an organization.

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign, a leading enterprise transformation SaaS company, announced a strategic partnership with mpmX, a leader in process mining and process intelligence. The partnership combines Bizzdesign's enterprise architecture, business architecture, and business process management strengths with mpmX's process mining capabilities to deliver an integrated solution for Process Intelligence and Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO), two interdependent disciplines essential to operational excellence.

Unlike standalone process mining tools, the solution connects design-time and run-time perspectives. Bizzdesign's Enterprise Transformation Suite provides the enterprise-wide context, governance, and orchestration required for DTO, enabling process analysis within the greater context of business strategy, capabilities, and target operating model. mpmX complements this with continuous, data-driven insight into process execution, revealing bottlenecks, deviations, and compliance issues. Together, the solution supports end-to-end discovery, analysis, design, and monitoring, helping organizations achieve efficient, resilient, and governed operations.

"As enterprises face mounting pressure from digital transformation and regulatory complexity, operational excellence has become non-negotiable," said Bert van der Zwan, Chief Executive Officer of Bizzdesign. "This partnership enables enterprises to create a Digital Twin of an Organization that integrates enterprise-wide context with process-level intelligence, continuously validating strategic models with live process execution data to govern transformation with real-time insight."

"Process mining provides the factual foundation for operational improvement, but its full value is realized when integrated with planning, design, and governance capabilities," said Constantin Wehmschulte, CEO and Managing Director of mpmX. "By combining mpmX's process intelligence with Bizzdesign's orchestration capabilities, we enable organizations to connect process insights to transformation roadmaps, ensuring improvements address real performance gaps and support strategic objectives."

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is a global enterprise transformation SaaS company. Through the merger of three industry leaders, Bizzdesign, MEGA International, and Alfabet, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise transformation suite that helps organizations navigate the complexity of digital business. With a data-driven and AI-powered approach, it accelerates transformation, from vision to value, by empowering teams to collaboratively plan, design, and govern change.

About mpmX‍

MPMX GmbH is a leading provider of process intelligence solutions. Its open, AI-ready mpmX platform empowers organizations to analyze, automate, and orchestrate business processes. For more info: mpmx.com

